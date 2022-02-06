 Skip to content
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An article on nose picking is going green on the Main page.

Drew, it's time to check your admins' medication levels. I think they're running low.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Who nose why they greenlit this.
 
mikefinch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There are two types of people on this earth.

People who pick their nose.

And liars.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pick Your Friends - Saturday Night Live
Youtube 8SgBH8LPH2M
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: Who nose why they greenlit this.


Subby was sure they'd blow this one off, but it looks like he picked a winner.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
JRoo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Next article: Why wiping your ass might kill you.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Next: why picking your butt leads to worms.

Film at 11
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You'd think this article would be helpful but it's snot.
 
mrparks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I thought I was in the food tab.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What about the heartbreak of the MAGA types who pull out a booger and think they have removed their brain?

Admittedly, it can be hard to tell the difference with MAGA types.
 
