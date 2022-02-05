 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET it's Noise Factor time. Got a brand new track from Meshuggah's upcoming album 'Immutable' and after that we'll hear a recent single release by German band DSRT. Also, FIDLAR, Eternal Champion, Sundrifter and more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
O'Keefe Music Foundation...

/FIDLAR? Fark, I Don't Like Air.... no, that doesn't fit
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another fun one...


Kids EPIC "Duality" by Slipknot / O'Keefe Music Foundation
Youtube ZObLwDczJAQ


/mom being quite hawt doesn't hurt either...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
{checks back in a half hour later}

I do hope that you appreciate me opening up Big E RadioTM through the Fark link rather than the much easier bookmark that I have.

Also I have to admit some confusion.  After opening up the site there was that rotating thing of the various shows.  Prior to tonight I had thought I had seen Kerry sitting nekkid on an amp with the guitar strategically placed to cover her assorted lady bits.  Imagine my surprise when I finally noticed that she was wearing some sort of clothing this whole time.

We need a new photoshoot/cover picture...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...

Recoil Therapy: I do hope that you appreciate me opening up Big E RadioTM through the Fark link rather than the much easier bookmark that I have.


Fark sends a 'referrer' tag with the URL, and (I think) gets a page hit for advertising purposes.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

Recoil Therapy: I do hope that you appreciate me opening up Big E RadioTM through the Fark link rather than the much easier bookmark that I have.

Fark sends a 'referrer' tag with the URL, and (I think) gets a page hit for advertising purposes.


Right, so those people up in the frozen tundra of Canuckistan see that someone logged in because of Fark rather than just some random guy in KY

/the little things we do to make the Padre look good for his bosses ... but does he appreciate it ... well, he can show the appreciation by going to the Air Supply concert when they roll through town in the spring
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: O'Keefe Music Foundation...


Whoops.

Recoil Therapy: I do hope that you appreciate me opening up Big E RadioTM through the Fark link rather than the much easier bookmark that I have.


I do!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: I do!


But no mention of going to the Air Supply concert with a nekkid Kerry ... MrsK finally listening to the show/looking over your shoulder?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Recoil Therapy: But no mention of going to the Air Supply concert with a nekkid Kerry ... MrsK finally listening to the show/looking over your shoulder?


LOL!

She is unaware of the Air Supply w/Kerry plan.

Not that it's a plan....


I've said too much.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Wow, a strong opening this week.  REM, Dead or Alive, & then INXS.  Zero complaints here

{looks at the clock....}

Oh...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
NF starts, volume goes up, MrsRT over sacked out on the couch puts the pillow over her head...

A typical Sat night down here


\m/ O \m/
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: NF starts, volume goes up, MrsRT over sacked out on the couch puts the pillow over her head...

A typical Sat night down here


\m/ O \m/



I can't say I know MrsRT particularly well, but she is highly unlikely to enjoy the Meshuggah track.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I can't say I know MrsRT particularly well, but she is highly unlikely to enjoy the Meshuggah track.


Well, to be fair I don't either.  Between the Cookie Monsterish vocals & the technically proficient but rather soulless instrument playing ... meh.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: Well, to be fair I don't either.  Between the Cookie Monsterish vocals & the technically proficient but rather soulless instrument playing ... meh.


They lack the complexity of Air Supply....
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Rev.K: They lack the complexity of Air Supply....


See, you're finally getting it...
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Local tour news? AS better be mentioned....
 
