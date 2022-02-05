 Skip to content
 
(Google)   Google has verified the email address of Charles Robert Darwin, you know the evolution guy born on the same day as Abraham Lincoln. No word about Honest Abe's email   (scholar.google.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't know Darwin was Argentinian
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Come on, Google.  Really?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone has to hand out those awards.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought Abe was more of a fax guy.
 
skyotter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hey Charlie, how evolved is this picture of my dick?
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mrparks: Hey Charlie, how evolved is this picture of my dick?


Darwin: Quite primitive, but I'm sure I'm not the first to tell you that.
 
keldaria
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: Hey Charlie, how evolved is this picture of my dick?


Does mrs parks know you've been sending dick picks to a 213 year old scientist with a massive beard?
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mrparks: Hey Charlie, how evolved is this picture of my dick?


Can you send me a higher resolution pic? Hard to tell, pic too small.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
h­onest­di­ldo­s[nospam-﹫-backwards]e­s­uo­he­ti­h­w*com
 
keldaria
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bumblefuss: mrparks: Hey Charlie, how evolved is this picture of my dick?

Darwin: Quite primitive, but I'm sure I'm not the first to tell you that.


Credit given where credit is due though, the penis enlargement pills he's taking must be working. He's twice the dick he was yesterday.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: I thought Abe was more of a fax guy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes it's futile. But it's obligatory.
 
Mock26
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ray Comfort has proven Darwin was wrong, first using a banana with his good buddy Kirk Cameron
, and then again when he published thousands of copies of an abridged version of Darwin's Origin of Species with his own 54-page introduction that uses the same banana logic to clearly refute the Theory of Evolution and then handed them out at some major universities.I wish this was a joke but it is not. Well, the bit about Ray proving Darwin was wrong is a joke but Ray truly believes all the other nonsense.
 
JaqenHGhar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 196x64]

Come on, Google.  Really?


They can't even spell Orgies right.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Didn't know Darwin was Argentinian


No, it means he's teaching at University of Nevada - Reno
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JaqenHGhar: C18H27NO3: [Fark user image image 196x64]

Come on, Google.  Really?

They can't even spell Orgies right.


dear lord it is an  ogre orgy starring shrek


SHREK ORGY
Youtube V2J0lgI-RW0
 
