(I Heart Radio)   $2000 Reward offered for the Florida Man or Woman who had the audacity to steal a 60lb fiberglass turtle from a Florida artsy nature trail   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Suspect:

Zombie Kid Likes Turtles
Youtube CMNry4PE93Y
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Found it
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How much does 60 lbs of fiberglass cost that a $2,000 reward is offered?!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Quilty was dedicated in October 2019 and was so liked by thieves that she's now missing," the foundation explained in their post.

How did they know that other than in this instance?
 
steadyb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If it wasn't attached to the ground to prevent theft, what did they expect to happen? I bet the park benches are cemented to the ground.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
oralhistoryvictoria.org.auView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Dude's got some very impressive wrist strength to hold a 60# turtle like that...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's smaller than I expected 60lb of fiberglass to be.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


It's probably being used as a coffee table in some random punk's party pad.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Any shrines to Moscow Mitch being planned or built in the area? 🤔

/tryna help
 
