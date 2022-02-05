 Skip to content
(CNN)   Moroccan boy is no longer well, condition turns grave   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP kid. You deserved a chance.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sad. But at least the family saved on the burial.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before Elon tweets that pedoguys are to blame for not letting him use his submarine.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Lassie didn't come through this time.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, that's farking sad. I was really rooting for him.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Simpsons: Sending Our Love Down The Well
Youtube o4HTvVM3U3U
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: In before Elon tweets that pedoguys are to blame for not letting him use his submarine.


that's right, Elon musk called an entire country a bunch of pedophiles because they wouldn't use his shitty space submersible
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It should have put the lotion on its skin
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I first heard that story I thought we might be in  some strange "12 Monkeys" reboot...Sad news.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh that is so sad. 😞
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Sad. But at least the family saved on the burial.


They got him out of the well.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: hardinparamedic: Sad. But at least the family saved on the burial.

They got him out of the well.


where will they bury the survivors though?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
religiondispatches.orgView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Install rung ladders in the walls of all wells. There, problem solved.

:-D
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Sorry to hear this. I figured this would be the outcome though, because unfortunately this is what happens most of the time when kids fall down a hole in the ground. They can't get them out without collapsing the ground around them. They end up dying down there.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/o4HTvVM3U3U]


They sent their love down the well, but nothing came up.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't get many greenlights, and I feel kinda bad about this one - poor little kid. But hey, it's Fark.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size



RIP
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This thread isn't just taking an aisle seat to hell, it's being jetted there at Mach 2
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: Install rung ladders in the walls of all wells. There, problem solved.


Yeah, or maybe a bucket on a rope
 
Mindlock
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: I don't get many greenlights, and I feel kinda bad about this one - poor little kid. But hey, it's Fark.


Now you know why you don't get many green lights. Just kill any sense of pity, any remnants of humanity in yourself and you too can bask in the admiration of a neckbeard from western Pennsylvania as you rack up the greenlights.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FoxNews.com: "A Moroccan boy stuck deep in a well for several days has been successfully pulled out but..."

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.foxnews.com/world/five-year-old-moroccan-boy-trapped-well-successfully-rescued
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Midnight at the Well - Bill Sutton
Youtube 0GDJ8dXJ_s8
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Following the tragic accident that claimed the life of the child Rayan Oram, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God protect him,

Didn't have time for a kid in a well, but maybe he'll step up for the king.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mindlock: Stephen_Falken: I don't get many greenlights, and I feel kinda bad about this one - poor little kid. But hey, it's Fark.

Now you know why you don't get many green lights. Just kill any sense of pity, any remnants of humanity in yourself and you too can bask in the admiration of a neckbeard from western Pennsylvania as you rack up the greenlights.


f*ckin lol
 
