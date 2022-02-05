 Skip to content
(CNN)   So you work in the vault at Home Depot and replace actual cash with counterfeit cash you bought on Amazon for years and you get caught, and wait a minute. You can buy counterfeit money on Amazon?   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Stupid, Money, United States Secret Service, Currency, Adrian Jean Pineda, Fraud, Service of process, US Secret Service news release, Phoenix field office  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah, just search for movie money. Some of it looks pretty realistic:

https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM/ref=sr_1_7?crid=AVML1TZWMK0D&keywords=fake+money&qid=1644102868&sprefix=fake+money%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-7
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good to know one can pass ~$300K in counterfeit currency and still get released on PR.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM/ref=sr_1_2

Reviewed in the United States on September 11, 2021Here is a negative review...
I had been using these at my local gas station for some time now and they have finally caught on. Was great while it lasted. One person found this helpful
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hard to believe that the bank didn't catch the fake money... or did they, and HD blamed some poor cashiers for accepting counterfeits. Your drawer had 10 counterfeit bills, you are fired!
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You can also buy preservatives that can and have been used to commit suicide
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hard to believe that the bank didn't catch the fake money... or did they, and HD blamed some poor cashiers for accepting counterfeits. Your drawer had 10 counterfeit bills, you are fired!


The bank catches the money, adjusts the deposit and informs Home Depot. The switch was made right before deposit so there's no way to pin it on an individual cashier.

Home Depot takes the loss.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it


It's not even the right paper. No idea how it took this long to catch the guy. They no longer count bills by hand but I cannot imagine that a fake bill wouldn't have gummed up a counting machine once or twice.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it


It's real.
https://www.safescan.com/en-us/solutions/money-counting-scales

According to the company, it makes counting a cashier drawer six times faster than traditional counting.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it


That's how they checked change at the grocery store when I was a kid.  Used to roll up my pennies and buy candy.  Get off my lawn!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What was his endgame here? You'd think if you were pulling that scam eventually you'd skim enough to cut and run somewhere tropical for the next decade
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't almost everything on Amazon counterfeit?
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, I bought counterfeit twenties. Only $21.95 a piece!

/plus shipping
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it

It's real.
https://www.safescan.com/en-us/solutions/money-counting-scales

According to the company, it makes counting a cashier drawer six times faster than traditional counting.


We had those 25 years ago when I worked at Starbucks. You had to thumb through your stacks to make sure they were all the same denomination, but it weighed all our change (and zeroed out the weight of the coin trays) and bills.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's absolutely insane that this went on at the rate of nearly 100k/year for four years before they got a serious investigation going.  Honestly, how farking hard could it have been?  Check the area's individual store deposits when they get to the bank and they'll know which store is the source.  From there, it should be pretty easy to set up cameras in the cash room at that store.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: What was his endgame here? You'd think if you were pulling that scam eventually you'd skim enough to cut and run somewhere tropical for the next decade


When you've been doing it for 4 years you've long since convinced yourself that if you were going to get caught you already would've been.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Hard to believe that the bank didn't catch the fake money... or did they, and HD blamed some poor cashiers for accepting counterfeits. Your drawer had 10 counterfeit bills, you are fired!


Loews and Home Depot don't check for fake bills for some reason.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
tvline.comView Full Size
 
kieran57 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jtown: It's absolutely insane that this went on at the rate of nearly 100k/year for four years before they got a serious investigation going.  Honestly, how farking hard could it have been?  Check the area's individual store deposits when they get to the bank and they'll know which store is the source.  From there, it should be pretty easy to set up cameras in the cash room at that store.


A really fast google search showed that HD stores average nearly 50 mil a year in sales. 100k is 0.2% of their yearly take. They probably lose more in theft and other tilt. (No idea how much was cash vs credit card).

It probably took them that long to notice it.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Good to know one can pass ~$300K in counterfeit currency and still get released on PR.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
munko
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MBooda: Yeah, I bought counterfeit twenties. Only $21.95 a piece!

/plus shipping


I can get my hands on some very authentic $100's for just $150 per + shipping with a money-back guarantee and a small restocking fee.  keep this on the DL.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Good to know one can pass ~$300K in counterfeit currency and still get released on PR.


That's home depot's entire losses tk counterfeit money over the given time period. This genius probably only did it once or twice before they checked the security footage from the vault.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GaperKiller: Redh8t: Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it

It's real.
https://www.safescan.com/en-us/solutions/money-counting-scales

According to the company, it makes counting a cashier drawer six times faster than traditional counting.

We had those 25 years ago when I worked at Starbucks. You had to thumb through your stacks to make sure they were all the same denomination, but it weighed all our change (and zeroed out the weight of the coin trays) and bills.


You also probably want to look through the coins. Canadian quarters look similar, but don't weigh the same.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Yeah, just search for movie money. Some of it looks pretty realistic:

https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM/ref=sr_1_7?crid=AVML1TZWMK0D&keywords=fake+money&qid=1644102868&sprefix=fake+money%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-7


Would be a pretty farked up funny prank to pull on someone you don't like.  Just have some of that sent to them.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Yeah, just search for movie money. Some of it looks pretty realistic:

https://www.amazon.com/RUVINCE-Money-Looks-Dollar-Cinema/dp/B0881WHZHM/ref=sr_1_7?crid=AVML1TZWMK0D&keywords=fake+money&qid=1644102868&sprefix=fake+money%2Caps%2C82&sr=8-7


Huh. Somehow this ends with a quote from Vox Machina. "I will die as God intended, strangled by a dissatisfied pimp".
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it


For drug dealers, it's a thing. They even factor in tare weight for the bank/ file boxes
 
maram500
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it

It's real.
https://www.safescan.com/en-us/solutions/money-counting-scales

According to the company, it makes counting a cashier drawer six times faster than traditional counting.


We used similar scales at my last job. A good cashier can count a drawer down in under a minute, as opposed to five or six if counted by hand.

Oh, and even the ones we used were beyond sensitive. So much as a shred of notebook paper made the scale beep angrily.
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Always bury your stolen money and leave it there until the statute of limitations runs out. Putting it in a bank, even in a safety deposit box, or a storage unit or in your home just makes it all the more likely that if you are caught it will be found and confiscated. If you bury it somewhere and get caught but the money is never found then when you get out and if you are very lucky you might just get away with keeping it. And if you are never caught then after the statute of limitations that money is all yours. But, theft is wrong and you should never, ever rob a bank, even if you have a fool proof scheme.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He steals ~$400K and still qualifies for a public defender?

Drugs or gambling?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
As someone who has been in retail for years, this was a stupid, stupid idea. In my experience, every aspect of cash handling is under video surveillance.  The employee may find a blind spot, but that means a change in behavior that would be noticed.
 
Too Pretty For Prison
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He stole almost $400k, had $20k sitting in his apartment-then they let him out on personal recognizance and assign him a public defender. Sounds legit
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: RolandTGunner: Good to know one can pass ~$300K in counterfeit currency and still get released on PR.

That's home depot's entire losses tk counterfeit money over the given time period. This genius probably only did it once or twice before they checked the security footage from the vault.


From the Secret Service press release: "United States Secret Service agents arrested Tempe Home Depot employee Adrian Jean Pineda for passing $387,500 in counterfeit U.S. currency.  Pineda will appear in federal court in Phoenix for violation of 18 USC 472 - Uttering of Counterfeit U.S. Currency."
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: He steals ~$400K and still qualifies for a public defender?

Drugs or gambling?


You do know the money isn't his and he can't spend it on lawyers, right?
Whatever cash he had was seized.
Any bank account was frozen.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kieran57: jtown: It's absolutely insane that this went on at the rate of nearly 100k/year for four years before they got a serious investigation going.  Honestly, how farking hard could it have been?  Check the area's individual store deposits when they get to the bank and they'll know which store is the source.  From there, it should be pretty easy to set up cameras in the cash room at that store.

A really fast google search showed that HD stores average nearly 50 mil a year in sales. 100k is 0.2% of their yearly take. They probably lose more in theft and other tilt. (No idea how much was cash vs credit card).

It probably took them that long to notice it.


But how much is cash?   It would be a significant percent of cash and would need to be fed in weekly so there was not just 1 big fake deposit.   52 chances a year to get caught and it took them 4 years.  Pretty sad the bank should have notified them sooner
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Canadian quarters look similar, but don't weigh the same.


When I was a kid in Michigan any handful of change might include a Canadian coin or two. They were interchangeable with US coins. When I moved to Louisiana at age 19 I was surprised stores wouldn't take my Canadian coins.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Too Pretty For Prison: He stole almost $400k, had $20k sitting in his apartment-then they let him out on personal recognizance and assign him a public defender. Sounds legit


Generally, people who steal money do it because they're really, really bad at keeping money.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [tvline.com image 620x420]


Lee Child actually stole that plot point from some TV show I used to watch in the early 80's. It might have been The Fall Guy, but I can't remember.

It was a single episode and they bleached dollar bills and reprinted them as 100's. I called the end of the bookj while I was reading it because I remembered it while reading the book in the late 90's.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Gubbo: Is movie money the right weight? Cause if it weighs the same, it might get missed if you're dealing with volume where they just weigh it.

/I'm told that's a thing, but I don't entirely believe it

It's not even the right paper. No idea how it took this long to catch the guy. They no longer count bills by hand but I cannot imagine that a fake bill wouldn't have gummed up a counting machine once or twice.


Ugh. Paper. US monetary bills are made from cloth. A linen variant. That's why you can send your pants through the wash and the bills in your pocket are general ok.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mock26: Always bury your stolen money and leave it there until the statute of limitations runs out. Putting it in a bank, even in a safety deposit box, or a storage unit or in your home just makes it all the more likely that if you are caught it will be found and confiscated. If you bury it somewhere and get caught but the money is never found then when you get out and if you are very lucky you might just get away with keeping it. And if you are never caught then after the statute of limitations that money is all yours. But, theft is wrong and you should never, ever rob a bank, even if you have a fool proof scheme.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Just be careful in the process..
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
moneysmartguides.comView Full Size
 
