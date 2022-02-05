 Skip to content
(1011 Now Lincoln)   The vehicle was a total loss, fireworks edition   (1011now.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, Baldrick
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a farking awesome story!


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That will be the last time dad lets him use the company car on a Friday night.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Obligatory:
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Play stupid games ...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if teenagers were smoking actual cigarettes instead of vaping, they might have learned the lesson about throwing lit items out your car window the easier way.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It caught his sleeves on fire.He was arrested for illegal fire arms.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really hope he spends the rest of his life with the nickname "Sparky."
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: The vehicle was a total loss.

Much like the driver...
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Commence Bevis and Butthead laugh...
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.scoutmagazine.caView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a funny story. I have been entertained.

I hope it was a Chevy Spark.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I really hope he spends the rest of his life with the nickname "Sparky."


Possibly Boomer, The Flash, Pyro, Dumbass, or Smokey

Better than the usual stories about fireworks that make it to Fark where his nickname would be Lefty, Plankton, Stumpy, Balor, or if popular enough he'd get his own special page in the yearbook.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only "total loss" is that we don't have video.
 
