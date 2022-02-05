 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Realtor.com)   A BBQ smoker built into the living room wall? That's a Texas sized 10-4   (realtor.com) divider line
35
    More: Weird  
•       •       •

1113 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have a special pizza oven in my kitchen. People say it's just an oven, but it has never seen anything but pizza.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's actually kind of cool. It looks like it's part of the fireplace, which makes sense.  Personally I would have put the smoker doors on the outside. I don't care how clean those things are kept, it's not going to be too long before the whole house smells like a hunting cabin. Of course if that's your thing then no problem.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I see a red door and I want to paint it black
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been to like 5 places that claimed to have the best BBQ in Texas. They were all wretched.

I can only conclude that Texas BBQ is garbage. 

/Id say its hot garbage, but they usually serve it cold
 
The Southern Dandy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's in Texas. That's a non-starter.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It looks more like a cremation facility.  And who used the astroturf effect tool on the grass?
 
Monocultured
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nothing says classy like Greco-Roman columns and aluminum siding.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's with the left of the house? Was it a garage that they converted in a room? If so why only put windows on the top half and make it look like you're in the basement from the inside?
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

ap.rdcpix.comView Full Size
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]


That's a white trash table, Sir!
 
Monocultured
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

chewd: I've been to like 5 places that claimed to have the best BBQ in Texas. They were all wretched.

I can only conclude that Texas BBQ is garbage. 

/Id say its hot garbage, but they usually serve it cold


Texas has some good bbq places, but they don't tend to follow the Texas approach to BBQ. Generally agreed, the only thing lower on my list than TX is KC.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: It looks more like a cremation facility.  And who used the astroturf effect tool on the grass?


That's good money in pandemic Texas.

House should pay for itself by the end of the year.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

talkertopc: What's with the left of the house? Was it a garage that they converted in a room? If so why only put windows on the top half and make it look like you're in the basement from the inside?


Using it as a bedroom
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't see a chimney. Don't tell me that thing is powered by gas.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]


That's a patio table.

/now
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]


I'd bet a nickel that's just for walking, not a carport.  It's only door-height.

And it's really common in the Houston area to have a covered walkway between the garage and house, since it can be pretty rainy.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Monocultured: chewd: I've been to like 5 places that claimed to have the best BBQ in Texas. They were all wretched.

I can only conclude that Texas BBQ is garbage. 

/Id say its hot garbage, but they usually serve it cold

Texas has some good bbq places, but they don't tend to follow the Texas approach to BBQ. Generally agreed, the only thing lower on my list than TX is KC.


If you want to try good Texas BBQ, you have to go to New York City.
 
starlost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There isn't enough pictures of the front of the house and yard.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]

I'd bet a nickel that's just for walking, not a carport.  It's only door-height.

And it's really common in the Houston area to have a covered walkway between the garage and house, since it can be pretty rainy.


I'd imagine when it's not rainy the shade is appreciated.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]


It goes well with the fiberglass ripple roof and the T-111 on the attached shed room.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
TexMex in Texas = good.
BBQ in Texas = a joke.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: And it's really common in the Houston area to have a covered walkway between the garage and house, since it can be pretty rainy.


It doesn't seem to have much of a pitch for a place that's pretty rainy.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: I May Be Crazy But...: Opacity: I like the commercial electrical spool in the carport

[ap.rdcpix.com image 850x565]

I'd bet a nickel that's just for walking, not a carport.  It's only door-height.

And it's really common in the Houston area to have a covered walkway between the garage and house, since it can be pretty rainy.

I'd imagine when it's not rainy the shade is appreciated.


You know, I've never seen people actually spend time under it when they've got one like that.  It didn't even occur to me.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: I May Be Crazy But...: And it's really common in the Houston area to have a covered walkway between the garage and house, since it can be pretty rainy.

It doesn't seem to have much of a pitch for a place that's pretty rainy.


The roof, you mean?  I've never really thought about a house in the Houston area needing a steep roof.  It's rain, not snow.  It just, you know, runs off.

Then it collects in the streets and floods everything while people say, "This happened just last year.  What's the chance it happens again so soon?"
 
Farkonaut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Grill marks, bud.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: That's actually kind of cool. It looks like it's part of the fireplace, which makes sense.  Personally I would have put the smoker doors on the outside. I don't care how clean those things are kept, it's not going to be too long before the whole house smells like a hunting cabin. Of course if that's your thing then no problem.


I'm half tempted to go check it out to see if it smells like a smoker in that room.  It's just a couple of miles away.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew a couple guys in college that had a shiathole apartment with a bbq (propane grill, before the bbq nerds beat me up) in the living room.

There was a brown, dripping grease strip up the wall and on the ceiling and the place stunk to high heaven.

Doubt they were concerned about getting their deposit back.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Monocultured: Nothing says classy like Greco-Roman columns and aluminum siding.


That's wood siding thank you very much.  More cost and maintenance while not looking much better.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

chitownmike: talkertopc: What's with the left of the house? Was it a garage that they converted in a room? If so why only put windows on the top half and make it look like you're in the basement from the inside?

Using it as a bedroom


That does not explain the windows. My apartment is in a basement and most of my windows are bigger than that.
 
ocelot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ok,I'll take my tri-tip and go home then.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chewd: I've been to like 5 places that claimed to have the best BBQ in Texas. They were all wretched.

I can only conclude that Texas BBQ is garbage. 

/Id say its hot garbage, but they usually serve it cold


Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks good to me.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Terrible kitchen layout.  Worse than useless.  Who designed this?  A used car salesman?

The oven is on the other side of the fridge, away from any counter space to receive a hot pan that suddenly is too hot to hold, even with mitts on...

Dishwasher is too far from the sink... you'll be doing laps after every meal.

And the range is all the way across the fkkg kitchen from the oven.  Half of best ways to cook meats, at least half, especially in cooler seasons, goes from the range to the oven.

Just... fail.
 
tjmull
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Texas sized 10-4?
More like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkertopc: chitownmike: talkertopc: What's with the left of the house? Was it a garage that they converted in a room? If so why only put windows on the top half and make it look like you're in the basement from the inside?

Using it as a bedroom

That does not explain the windows. My apartment is in a basement and most of my windows are bigger than that.


What? The bathroom? The attached room has windows facing the neighbors, behind the fence.
 
ocelot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bughunter: Terrible kitchen layout.  Worse than useless.  Who designed this?  A used car salesman?

The oven is on the other side of the fridge, away from any counter space to receive a hot pan that suddenly is too hot to hold, even with mitts on...

Dishwasher is too far from the sink... you'll be doing laps after every meal.

And the range is all the way across the fkkg kitchen from the oven.  Half of best ways to cook meats, at least half, especially in cooler seasons, goes from the range to the oven.

Just... fail.


And the walls,geez awfulll!
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.