Well time changes and seems that Florida man is just so 20th century. Come meet Florida Bot, your 21st century new Fark overlord. Oh forgot to mention she makes drinks.. tall drinks just like Gramma used to make
KodosZardoz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Vegas casinos already have robot bartenders in the back for cocktail waitresses. When gambling, you can get free drinks. The servers go to the back of the house where there was usually a live bartender to mix drinks and cocktails for them to serve. No longer. Those stations are now machines that dispense the drinks.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But can I drunkenly hit on her while my wife uses the bathroom?
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Speaks 40 different language".  Sigh.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: "Speaks 40 different language".  Sigh.


Just none of them well.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You want some more?
Youtube Dlc7Aht_09I
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How is a vending machine a robot? Seems more of a drink dispenser withe a computer slapped on top.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
That's not a robot.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: That's not a robot.


It does have a face. Makes it more of a "robot" than other examples I've seen lately.
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Salmon: That's not a robot.


THIS is a robot bartender

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
