 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Trayvon Martin would have been 27 years old today   (cnn.com) divider line
63
    More: Sad, African American, Race, Racism, Black people, death of Trayvon Martin, part of a generation of young people, unarmed 17-year-old, Martin's death  
•       •       •

385 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 6:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
thatguyoverthere70 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
RIP, young man.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.


Wait, is there a Bizarro Fark???
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.

Wait, is there a Bizarro Fark???


Is there any other?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By complete coincidence, I am eating a bag of Skittles.

RIP Trayvon. Has George Zimmerman managed to get himself killed yet?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.

Wait, is there a Bizarro Fark???


Costs an extra $5 a month.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Martin made some terrible choices, and Zimmerman made some (much) even worse choices.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.


Probably not anyone still sticking to long debunked and provably wrong details pushed by the media, either.

There's not enough popcorn in my cabinet for this thread.
 
bedonkadonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zim saw a black kid walking and said 'not on my watch'.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's not enough anger about, we need to revisit this?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: He was just turning his life around. He was thinking about enrolling in college.


And the other guy beat up his girlfriend.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since then the guy who shot him has had several domestic abuse issues and shown off his love of the Confederate flag. How unexpected.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: There's not enough anger about, we need to revisit this?


Yeah, this is the point when I turn off fark for a bit. The nasty trolls are already showing up

Peace out!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.


Behave?  You knew when he was back in Lake Mary/Sanford because all of the local cops had red foreheads from repeated facepalming.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Martin made some terrible choices, and Zimmerman made some (much) even worse choices.


Black-Knighting:  The elevation of a criminal to hero status, because of the improper actions of another.

/BAH-LETED!

/someone had to be first....
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: There's not enough anger about, we need to revisit this?


You can never have enough anger.
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was Trayvon sent to live with his dad? His mom pretty much abandoned him.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sgygus: There's not enough anger about, we need to revisit this?


So your problem isn't that there are things to be angry about, but rather that people are angry? The anger is your issue here? Seriously?
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your US police do love killing black people.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: Martin made some terrible choices, and Zimmerman made some (much) even worse choices.


Martin did not make any choices that made him deserve to be murdered.
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.


Why would Zimmerman be in prison for battery? He didn't go to prison because the only witness who saw part of the fighting saw Zimmerman getting the worst of it.
 
Abox
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Birnone: big pig peaches: If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.

Why would Zimmerman be in prison for battery? He didn't go to prison because the only witness who saw part of the fighting saw Zimmerman getting the worst of it.


He also probably wouldn't have been outside in the first place without his trusty gun.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And Republicans believe this was all okay.  And yet people still vote for them.
 
Theeng
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mononymous: COVID19: Martin made some terrible choices, and Zimmerman made some (much) even worse choices.

Black-Knighting:  The elevation of a criminal to hero status, because of the improper actions of another.

/BAH-LETED!

/someone had to be first....


Smarting your own posts is considered bad form, especially on shiat takes.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Birnone: big pig peaches: If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.

Why would Zimmerman be in prison for battery? He didn't go to prison because the only witness who saw part of the fighting saw Zimmerman getting the worst of it.


Not Zimmerman, the other one.

"He" implies the subject of this thread, Martin.

I could have grammared that more better.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: Your US police do love killing black people.


The remarkable thing about that incident is that officer Zimmerman was off duty at the time.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark mods be like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.


I came to ask if that one troll who took over every thread on this topic would be brushed off and brought out of retirement for the day.

/grabs popcorn
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erewhon the opinionated: Your US police do love killing black people.

The remarkable thing about that incident is that officer Zimmerman was off duty at the time.


He was actually on paid leave for shooting up a preschool full of black kids because someone spilled some milk.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: erewhon the opinionated: Your US police do love killing black people.

The remarkable thing about that incident is that officer Zimmerman was off duty at the time.

He was actually on paid leave for shooting up a preschool full of black kids because someone spilled some milk.


I think I remember hearing about that.
 
starsrift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Props to the dude who taught me that I was never unarmed if I have a street surface handy.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: If Zimmerman didn't have a gun, he'd be just about to getting out of prison for aggregated battery.

Provided he behaved in prison.


Aggregated battery?  Yikes!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just search of where zimmerman is now, shows his net worth between 10 and 12 million but doesn't explain it, at one point he was seemingly sueing everyone, did he win?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?
 
The Brains
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I think my big question is - why did they have a neighborhood watch, if not for property crimes?

Watching the same thing go down in the East End of Louisville... Cops prefer to harass someone over a dime bag of weed rather than do the foot work of breaking up theft rings, etc.

The neighbors begin to get tired of the repeated car jackings and break ins. The neighbors begin a system of self-policing. Because the police don't do what they should.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?


It did not. Certain parts of the public wanted a conviction on made-up crimes because of their feelings.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Certain parts of the public wanted a conviction on made-up crimes because of their feelings.


Reminds me of the Qanon dumbasses.
 
Theeng
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Just search of where zimmerman is now, shows his net worth between 10 and 12 million but doesn't explain it, at one point he was seemingly sueing everyone, did he win?


Appealing to shiatty right-wingers and gun nuts is a good way to make money if you're a POS like Zimmerman.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?


Legally speaking, it all comes down to who threw the first punch.  And of course, we have only one living witness.

And the prosecution took a dive, so no one's really buying it.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Fark mods be like:

[Fark user image 480x344] [View Full Size image _x_]


We have a perfectly suitable thread here within which to attack either political party, guns, lawyers, the justice system, America as a country or concept or myth, all things Floridian, education these days,boomers millennials, anybody and everybody involved in the story, any media attempting to tell the story, past presen6t and future threads retelling the story dressed up in the opinions of the day, or you could even blame Trump for any or all of the above.

But no you choose instead to be salty with the mods and get them wound up0 after they have started drinking

This comment has mere moments to live now and 8it is your fault
 
Drearyx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?

It did not. Certain parts of the public wanted a conviction on made-up crimes because of their feelings.


Feeling have nothing to do with it. Feelings are why you are constantly blabbering bullshiat.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
His death was how we learned that there are defined moments where self-defense begins and ends
-  Which is why the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th shots were the reason Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted and in jail.  Just kidding, justice doesn't exist.  Go make your own.
 
starsrift
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?


When 9 out of 12 jurors vote you guilty, it's typically not something to brag about. Anyway, keep going on. I'm sure you have something very important to say.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: His death was how we learned that there are defined moments where self-defense begins and ends
-  Which is why the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th shots were the reason Kyle Rittenhouse is convicted and in jail.  Just kidding, justice doesn't exist.  Go make your own.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


You can really tell who is well read and who is unlettered by how they use the J word.
 
Abox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?

It did not. Certain parts of the public wanted a conviction on made-up crimes because of their feelings.


Like OJ
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

starsrift: BigGrnEggGriller: I thought a court of law determined Zimmerman was not guilty.

Does that not matter?

When 9 out of 12 jurors vote you guilty, it's typically not something to brag about. Anyway, keep going on. I'm sure you have something very important to say.


That would have been a hung jury.
He was acquitted, that means a unanimous decision.

Do you not know how a jury trial works?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: That would have been a hung jury.


No way it could have been, I wasn't on that jury.
 
AnyName
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

holdmybones: hardinparamedic: Surely this thread will not have any deleted comments, and will provoke the factual and evidence based conversation that FARK is known all over the internet for.

I came to ask if that one troll who took over every thread on this topic would be brushed off and brought out of retirement for the day.

/grabs popcorn


9Beers?  I remember threads where he hadn't shown up yet and people would respond to stuff they thought he would say if he were there.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.