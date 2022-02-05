 Skip to content
(Daily Boulder)   Thou shall not arrest a man of God when he's on a church mission trip, even if he's wanted for sexual battery. Georgia 2:5   (dailyboulder.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Must be that privilege thing I keep hearing about.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

sorry to spoil the fun
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Huh. I'm surprised he groped an adult woman.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Man of God"?

OK, don't arrest him.

Beat the living shiat out of him.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are there no police agencies where he is taking this trip?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheriff Coody is currently participating in a church-sponsored mission trip outside of the state of Georgia, that has been scheduled for nearly a year.

Almost a YEAR!!!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
County sheriff gropes a judge and isn't immediately arrested.   Finally turns himself in.

/ 'murrica
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Bonus: the woman he groped is a Judge.

I'm aware of some this guy's past from my former career. It is not his first rodeo.
 
austerity101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh for f*ck's sake.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This must be that "best country in the world" justice I keep hearing about.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Sheriff Coody is currently participating in a church-sponsored mission trip outside of the state of Georgia, that has been scheduled for nearly a year.

Almost a YEAR!!!


We're missing other important data points here, like how long did he plan to grope a non-consenting woman at a hotel bar?  How long between when he groped the judge and thought, "I should double-check and confirm my status on that put-of-state church trip."  I don't think we at fark can render judgement without more info.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: "Man of God"?

OK, don't arrest him.

Beat the living shiat out of him.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Can we trade the State of Georgia for the country of Georgia?
 
