 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Police looking for Good Samaritan in a black hat who helped officer subdue a violent suspect. Would like to buy that man a sarsaparilla   (ktla.com) divider line
6
    More: Hero, Felony, Criminal law, Brea police officer's gun, Constable, Orange County, California, Police, 31-year-old Gilbert Antonio Villalba, outstanding felony warrant  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 6:05 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
nerdist.comView Full Size
 
Monocultured
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Here in orange county we don't tolerate any kind of violence and we support our police officers."

Haha, I needed a laugh today. Thanks KTLA.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As I recall, this isn't the first parking lot cowboy we've seen on FARK:

Cowboy lassoes would-be bike thief in Walmart parking lot
Youtube dsq_jZiB1_U
 
Lipo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: As I recall, this isn't the first parking lot cowboy we've seen on FARK:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/dsq_jZiB1_U?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Imagine the jail cell conversation on that one.

"How'd you get caught?"
"Well see there was this dude on horse..."
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.