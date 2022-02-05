 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(IFL Science)   So... did it work?   (iflscience.com) divider line
32
    More: Asinine, Spider bite, black widow spider, Ministry of Health officials, creature's potent venom, Katipo, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man, first result, great power  
•       •       •

1685 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 5:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Is that a Liberty Mutual ad?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This happened in 2020 and was greenlit back then.

Story is from May 2020:
https://www.insider.com/boys-let-black-widow-bite-them-to-become-spider-man-2020-5
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The two most abundant things in the universe are hydrogen and stupidity
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have found 4 black widows and always protect them. One of them I brought home for my six year old daughter to see before I let it go in the woods. I think they are very beautiful.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously the parents need to sue Sony.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did it work?  Yes.  All three of their Uncles are dead.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the first person to try this
Mayor West decides to gain superpowers
Youtube dq_RsNQjo7U
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, you need a radioactive or mutated spider.  All being bit by a Black Widow is awesome super spy skills and a great rack.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

ruudbob: I have found 4 black widows and always protect them. One of them I brought home for my six year old daughter to see before I let it go in the woods. I think they are very beautiful.


My view on dangerously venomous critters is like my view on rats.
Outside doing your thing, great.
In my yard? Our neighborhood has lots of things that will eat you. May the odds ever be in your favor.
In my house? It's war to the knife, knife to the hilt
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
static1.srcdn.comView Full Size

Well, sort of, subby.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What sort of farking culture of stupidity do the kids live in?  At 8 I am sure I knew that a black widow, or any spider bite at all, would not give me powers.  The parents failed, and the culture the parents live in failed.  Total failure.  They are beyond redemption.  The machines must be sent in to annihilate the people of whatever area they are in, and return it to wilderness.  Declare the zone to be free of humanity, and have kill bots patrol the border of the human free zone killing all those who try to enter.

Sweet feathery Jesus.  Who the fark manufactured to stupid farking kids?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dr. Oz told 'em it would work.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Sadly sans superpowers."
SADLY SANS SUPERPOWERS.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: This happened in 2020 and was greenlit back then.

Story is from May 2020:
https://www.insider.com/boys-let-black-widow-bite-them-to-become-spider-man-2020-5


Needed the long term follow up, to show there was no delay reaction super power happening.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Why do your children have access to spiderman stories but not information about local spiders?

They're pretty old to not recognize black widows.
 
BigChad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Walker: This happened in 2020 and was greenlit back then.

Story is from May 2020:
https://www.insider.com/boys-let-black-widow-bite-them-to-become-spider-man-2020-5
 
berylman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just because I think it's one of the best metal intros of all time
Alice Cooper and Vincent Price perform Black Widow - A spooky mini-movie
Youtube oIeAVBTeuV8
 
BigChad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Doctor: "You idiot. It wasn't just any old spider that created Spider Man. It was a radioactive spider!"

Moron: "ooooooohhhhh!"

(Moron grabs jar full of Brown Recluses and drives straight towards Chernobyl)
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's rather impressive they got the spider to bite all 3 of them
 
BigChad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Stupid double post!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Idiots.    Spiderman colors are blue and red.
Black and red is for Deadpool.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Obviously the parents need to sue Sony.


Asking for $1,000,000 and Tobey MaQuire.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Hovering over the link made for a briefly confusing time that, in fact, encouraged a click.

www.iflscience.com/plants-and-animals/a-black-widow-delivered-some-harsh-truths-to-a-trio-of-aspirin
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Black Widow / Spidey fan fiction?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They just need to find a radioactive spider. Unfortunately the comic does not specify the species of spider. What spider species are indigenous to New York Which will deliver a venomous bite to a human?

/Brown Recluse can be found in NY
//Was Parker bitten by a radioactive Brown Recluse?
///That'd do it
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wait til they try radiation exposure - gonna be hella-sad broh.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: What sort of farking culture of stupidity do the kids live in?  At 8 I am sure I knew that a black widow, or any spider bite at all, would not give me powers.  The parents failed, and the culture the parents live in failed.  Total failure.  They are beyond redemption.  The machines must be sent in to annihilate the people of whatever area they are in, and return it to wilderness.  Declare the zone to be free of humanity, and have kill bots patrol the border of the human free zone killing all those who try to enter.

Sweet feathery Jesus.  Who the fark manufactured to stupid farking kids?


Second part of username checks out.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.