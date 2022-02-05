 Skip to content
(Wikimedia)   Caption this routine troop inspection
28
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Got any grapes?"
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Don't stand there gawping like you've never seen the Hand of God before!"
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I was told there were supposed to be seals! Wtf is this!?"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
YOU CAN'T HANDLE THE TRUTH!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Looking good gentlemen.  Backs straight stiff upper lip.
 
homeless_need_help [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Prince Andrew tried to have sex with me and now I'm a knight!

hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
shiat, I better get my hands up.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

homeless_need_help: Prince Andrew tried to have sex with me and now I'm a knight!

Voting doesn't activate until the thread goes live. I found that out when I did the same thing as you.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Am I not King.. penguin?! Kneel before me, peasants!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"A pledge pin?!? On your uniform?!?"
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Puffin' out your chest, eh? That's a paddlin'!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"Geez, you all look alike to me!"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
🎶 Yes. No, no, no, no, no, no. Yes. No, no, no, no, no, no. Yes. ... 🎶
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You got a fish in that pocket or you happy to see me?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Is that you, John Wayne? Is this me?"
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Get that smirk off your face, maggot, or I'm going to March of the Penguins all over your lily white ass."
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You looking at me?!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EdAmesAndMrs.: Not a caption, just a question: Is he/she walking toward me or away from me? I must be missing something.


Away from you, unless you are one of those people in the background.
 
jman144
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You eye-ballin me boy?!?!?
 
stuffy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm going to find out who's meddle this is! I'm getting my eggs back!
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Who taught you maggots how to line up in formation? Gunny Hartman would have you all doing push-ups for the next three days if he saw this formation!!"

bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Now, today, we're going to do marching up and down the square! That is, unless any of you got anything better to do. Well?!"
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Despite recent public criticisms, the NYPD had the most convincing undercover agents in the nation.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Don't stand there gawping like you've never seen the Hand of God before! Now, today, we're going to do marching up and down the square! That is, unless any of you got anything better to do. Well?! Anyone got anything they'd rather be doing than marching up and down the square?! Yes?! Atkinson. What would you... rather be doing, Atkinson?
 
Thudfark
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bollocks. Nothing but bollocks.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Take it easy, Sweetheart!"
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I am not a chicken, practically or otherwise.
 
