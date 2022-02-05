 Skip to content
 
(Global News (Canada))   Woman discovers that she's been driving around for days with a naked man living in her trunk. That'll buff out   (globalnews.ca) divider line
15
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The fark that was mud.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it Joe Rogan?
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"We've been trying to reach you regarding your car's extended warranty..."
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
People in NYC pay top dollar for that.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RCMP officers did attend and said the man has "significant health issues."
Police confirmed he is now receiving the help he needs.

American cops would've just shot him.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

propasaurus: RCMP officers did attend and said the man has "significant health issues."
Police confirmed he is now receiving the help he needs.

American cops would've just shot him.


That is "compassionate care" in the GOP health plan in America.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"She can be heard in one clip asking the man if he is naked and him replying saying, "Yes, it's a rite of passage.""

Yup. Been there done that, got the t-shirt.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Did he build an elaborate rail system and an underground print shop to produce 100,000 entries to a Frito Lay sweepstakes?

He must have loaned his pajamas to someone else.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
News Lady - "It was unknown why the man was naked under the carpet"

Me- in that one second before she could say more. Yup Meth right there.

News Lady - "He was high on meth"
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
With housing prices being what they are, it was all he could a Ford.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's just there in case she needs to jack something.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Five minutes in my trunk and he would have pulled the safety release and took his chances jumping into a ditch, based on the sounds made by the current items I have back there when I drive.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: "She can be heard in one clip asking the man if he is naked and him replying saying, "Yes, it's a rite of passage.""

Yup. Been there done that, got the t-shirt.


Did he mean rite, or right, of passage? Perhaps he thought nudity meant a free ride.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Evolution of the Trunk Monkey.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SBinRR: Five minutes in my trunk and he would have pulled the safety release and took his chances jumping into a ditch, based on the sounds made by the current items I have back there when I drive.


Maybe he could've use the current items to his benefit internet tough guy.
 
