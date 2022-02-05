 Skip to content
 
(Tampa Bay Times)   Yo dawg, we heard you like bubbles... (et cetera)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This means nothing at all.
The usual government, bank, and insurance company paperwork will all still need to be done.
This is just plain stupid really.
Like most NFTs
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's certainly something special about being the first, for sure. It's kind of like having the first computer that was ever connected to the internet," Alessandra said.

OMG. THAT IS NOT A THING EITHER!
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let me me just add, this house will sell for a massive amount of money by someone who will buy it to pump up the idea of crypto.

Don't be shocked when this house sells for 2-3.5 million.
When it does, follow the money.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nurglitch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I mean, I was wondering what would pop this time.
 
fat boy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
