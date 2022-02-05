 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   To appeal to the hipster community, Virginia Tech now offers shootings at hookah lounges   (vtx.vt.edu) divider line
    Sad, Law enforcement agency, Blacksburg, Virginia, Police, Blacksburg Transit, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Blacksburg Police, Draper Rd.  
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There was a shooting in nearby Bridgewater not long ago either. I hope they're not related.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: There was a shooting in nearby Bridgewater not long ago either. I hope they're not related.


There was a shooting not long ago everywhere in America
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'll bet the foreign types with the hookah pipes said way-oh way-oh
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...


Dunno, there seem to be an awful lot of True American Patriots(tm) running around with guns.
We are apparently quite capable of growing our own USA-made terrorists.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yeah, but you have to load your guns with powder and a horn. Otherwise you're just a poser.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...


Way oh way oh wayoutta line
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I'll bet the foreign types with the hookah pipes said way-oh way-oh


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fano: Somaticasual: Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...

Way oh way oh wayoutta line


Admittedly, I did a harshness double-take as well. I am truly sorry if I over-stepped those cultural lines. And, it's certainly not an attack on even regular islamic beliefs - like any belief system, it tends to be a fringe that unfortunately uses it to justify their own agendas.

Simply a bit surprised that an industry mostly associated with a middle-eastern practice doesn't attract more violence from groups more represented in those demographics. I'd almost hope that means it's kindof a neutral meeting ground.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: I'll bet the foreign types with the hookah pipes said way-oh way-oh


jerk
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fano: Somaticasual: Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...

Way oh way oh wayoutta line


That awkward moment when you vastly over-reply to a lyric joke.... (tm)
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Fano: Somaticasual: Given that so much of modern terrorism seems to be driven by islamic fundamentalism, you would honestly think there would be more violence at hookah lounges frequented by middle eastern expats...

Way oh way oh wayoutta line

Admittedly, I did a harshness double-take as well. I am truly sorry if I over-stepped those cultural lines. And, it's certainly not an attack on even regular islamic beliefs - like any belief system, it tends to be a fringe that unfortunately uses it to justify their own agendas.

Simply a bit surprised that an industry mostly associated with a middle-eastern practice doesn't attract more violence from groups more represented in those demographics. I'd almost hope that means it's kindof a neutral meeting ground.


Most of the ones I've been to were run by Lebanese guys who had more in common with Israel and Greece than the Middle East.
 
TomDooley
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Exactly what happens when people elect Republicans.  Maybe rather then whining about wearing a mask they could do something useful.
 
