(Fox 19 Cincinnati)   Suspected shoplifter is described as a white man in his 30's wearing an olive jacket by Meijer manager. Care to guess the first person two white officers detained?   (fox19.com) divider line
    Facepalm, Police, African American, Black people, Constable, Eric Lindsay of Liberty Township, West Chester police officers, WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP  
gangrel_pri
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A white male in his 30s wearing an olive jacket?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he gets millions from the city and from the store. I'm sick of this sh*t.

But GQP will tell you with a straight face  "There's no systematic racism in America because Obama was elected twice and we have a black Vice President"

WHAT THE F*CK DO YOU CALL THIS INCIDENT THEN????
 
gangrel_pri
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gangrel_pri: Oh [Fark user image 850x460]


Christ, I hate trying to see typing around photos. West Chester's congresscritter was this guy. Given how white and NIMBY the area is....
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: A white male in his 30s wearing an olive jacket?


One out of four is an A for cops when graded on a curve.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You people.  First you complain people should not use race or color in enforcing the law, then when these two officers don't let information on race and color affect their actions, everyone complains.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this really surprise anyone? Back in the heyday of NYC "stop and frisk" my white male friend was moving lab equipment from one campus to another one. He got into the subway with a box full of wires, electronic gadgets, and other things. The cop stops and frisks a random older Black man behind him.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?


Can't even get these A-holes fired. So no not going to happen.
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because at Meijers you're practically stealing something thanks to our awesome savings! With prices this low it can only be described as theft!! Be sure to come back Thursday for our BOSO sale on oranges! That's right - it's a buy one steal one for free sale! It's no wonder our customers call our receipts their rap sheet! Meijers!
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: [Fark user image 850x478]


High Five! - They Might Be Giants
Youtube OzeV3YsfO94
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's pretty clear what happened here.

Wanted for questioning:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1. If you're familiar with West Chester, Ohio, this is par for the course.
2. In West Chester, Ohio, the Police Department's standard operating procedure is "well, I'm sure he's guilty of something" when they see a minority.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look another totally isolated instance.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's some fine police work there Lou
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't get it. He could have just asked "am I being detained?" and then said "I want to speak to an attorney". This is America, after all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I bet these officers just need more training.
Why doesn't cop school have more classes on how to not be racist?
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sadly, the good news is that he didn't get shot...
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Begoggle: I bet these officers just need more training.
Why doesn't cop school have more classes on how to not be racist?


US police training is the problem.

We need foreign cops to train/ evaluate the us ones because the system itself is too far gone
 
electricjebus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?


Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The obvious solution 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob4127
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: Lindsay's attorney, Fanon Rucker, said Lindsay was the only African-American in the store and "is the last person they should have stopped.

Blindingly obvious implication: "We don't serve your kind here."
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It all depends on how you look at it... I mean, maybe the cops just automatically arrest black guys... or maybe they've reached a post race place where they don't even see color?  hashtag... passing?

I have no idea how to fix this.  Our country's institutionalized racism is so entrenched... I know a couple ex-cops.  One made it to retirement and is kind of racist.  The other one isn't racist, but quit because it was too stressful.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

danvon: 1. If you're familiar with West Chester, Ohio, this is par for the course.
2. In West Chester, Ohio, the Police Department's standard operating procedure is "well, I'm sure he's guilty of something" when they see a minority.


Checks out:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Was he a changling? You don't know.  Better safe than sorry.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could it be

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or a crossover episode?
 
spleef420
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.


Does it matter? The cops had a description of a white 30-something male in an olive green jacket and then hassle a 60-something Black man in an orange coat. They went the complete opposite direction.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

spleef420: electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.

Does it matter? The cops had a description of a white 30-something male in an olive green jacket and then hassle a 60-something Black man in an orange coat. They went the complete opposite direction.


Yes, it matters that the guy wasn't actually arrested when we're asking if wrongful arrest can be made a crime...
 
danvon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Walker: danvon: 1. If you're familiar with West Chester, Ohio, this is par for the course.
2. In West Chester, Ohio, the Police Department's standard operating procedure is "well, I'm sure he's guilty of something" when they see a minority.

Checks out:
[Fark user image image 850x1151]


I was thinking more of this incident. Where two white police captains sued the West Chester PD Chief because the Chief was overtly racist, bigoted, and sexist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

spleef420: electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.

Does it matter? The cops had a description of a white 30-something male in an olive green jacket and then hassle a 60-something Black man in an orange coat. They went the complete opposite direction.


Jeeez, you make one little mistake and everybody jumps all over you. It could've happened to anybody. Maybe the cop was colorblind, ja ever think of that?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I mean, I've heard people call themselves "color blind" but this is ridiculous
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Walker: I hope he gets millions from the city and from the store. I'm sick of this sh*t.

But GQP will tell you with a straight face  "There's no systematic racism in America because Obama was elected twice and we have a black Vice President"

WHAT THE F*CK DO YOU CALL THIS INCIDENT THEN????



A continuation of racism.
I'm a white guy, but this shiat has to stop.
 
Stile4aly [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They couldn't discount the possibility that the shoplifter was wearing extremely convincing blackface.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Black Cop:  "Hey guys, I got him, fit the description perfectly.  Where have you two been?"
White Cops:  "uhhhhhh"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mock26: A white male in his 30s wearing an olive jacket?


Don't be fatuous Jeffrey.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Begoggle: I bet these officers just need more training.
Why doesn't cop school have more classes on how to not be racist?

US police training is the problem.

We need foreign cops to train/ evaluate the us ones because the system itself is too far gone


There are many problems.
We don't need as many cops as we do overall.
The requirements necessary to become a cop are extremely low.
The structure of who polices the police (in most places, it's nobody) needs completely overhauled.
The money we waste on militarization of the police is a problem.
The fact that cops are above the law and do not face even the same punishments as any non-cop (anything done is in "good faith", even if it's not; any lawsuits make the citizens pay and not the cops or the people responsible for them; and so on).
"Training" is way down the list of actual problems.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
1500 in gift cards
 
hlehmann
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What, was the obvious tag too bust beating on non-white Americans?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Very odd. I get that there's profiling and likely racism going on but it's just bizarre that they would approach a random black person like that. I mean, other than the obvious, why? Almost seems like there's some mental illness going on there with the cops too.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hlehmann: What, was the obvious tag too bust beating on non-white Americans?


*busy*
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?


I'd like to see three things to go along with mandatory body cameras:

1. We institute that legal charge from China that is "Picking quarrels and provoking trouble," but it's a charge that can only be applied to law enforcement in the course of their duties.
2. We institute citizen grand juries to indict law enforcement for this charge, upon submission of a complaint.
3. We make the punishment for conviction be a permanent revocation of whatever state license is required to be a law enforcement officer.
 
anuran
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?


In America? Are you serious? Wrongful arrest is one of the pillars of American "Justice". Terrorizing Black people is much of the point of the system.
 
anuran
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.


And he could have stood up in the Officers' faces, invoked his rights, and carried on with his lawful business. And everyone would clap.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For one I am shocked at how often these douchebags get caught doing outright criminal stuff when their body cams are on. It's like they know nothings gonna happen anyways.

On the other, is there a 2022 number for the below? It needs to be 100%

In 2016, 47 percent "of the 15,328 general-purpose law enforcement agencies in the United States had acquired body-worn cameras (BWCs)," according to the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Statistics (BJS).
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?


I'd like to see it legalized to resist wrongful arrest.

Think about it: a wrongful arrest is police saying "You're coming with me" and if you tell them no and fight back, that's a crime. It's basically armed kidnapping and we make it a crime to resist.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

anuran: electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.

And he could have stood up in the Officers' faces, invoked his rights, and carried on with his lawful business. And everyone would clap.


which would have got him actually arrested, and charged with interfering with police.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Justice is blind.
Injustice is color blind.
Or maybe it's reverse-color blind.

Worst haiku ever.
 
damn yanks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

anuran: electricjebus: edmo: Could we make wrongful arrest a crime?

Hate to be that guy, but he wasn't actually arrested.  The, likely racist, cops questioned him for a few minutes in a grocery store aisle, then they parted ways.

And he could have stood up in the Officers' faces, invoked his rights, and carried on with his lawful business. And everyone would clap.


If he wanted to be arrested he could have. Doesn't mean what they did constituted an arrest. The cops were definitely racists but he was not arrested or even cuffed.
 
