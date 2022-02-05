 Skip to content
 
(NL Times (Netherlands))   Around 1000 Rotterdammers plan to egg Bezos' ersatz penis on its journey to the sea   (nltimes.nl) divider line
    Jeff Bezos, Rotterdam, Municipality, historic bridge, Rotterdam Blitz, City, Rotterdam residents, De Hef  
colinspooky [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eggs are really bad for your paint.  It would be a real shame if it got real stains on top of the stain of its existence.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder how much a plane ticket to Rotterdam is...
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea


And just think of all the people that benefit from the sudden upsurge in egg sales.  And the people who distill vinegar that will be used to clean the boat.  And the crew who will be getting paid to hang over the gunwale and clean the boat.  Eggs ahoy.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea


#priorities

/won't someone think of the megayacht builders
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

offacue: colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea

And just think of all the people that benefit from the sudden upsurge in egg sales.  And the people who distill vinegar that will be used to clean the boat.  And the crew who will be getting paid to hang over the gunwale and clean the boat.  Eggs ahoy.


Egg throwers are the real job creators here!
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about his echt penis?
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea

And just think of all the people that benefit from the sudden upsurge in egg sales.  And the people who distill vinegar that will be used to clean the boat.  And the crew who will be getting paid to hang over the gunwale and clean the boat.  Eggs ahoy.


I am sure several people will injure their throwing arms bringing much needed business to local doctors.  Jeff Bezos really does bring economic stimulation everywhere he goes.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dildo tontine: offacue: colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea

And just think of all the people that benefit from the sudden upsurge in egg sales.  And the people who distill vinegar that will be used to clean the boat.  And the crew who will be getting paid to hang over the gunwale and clean the boat.  Eggs ahoy.

I am sure several people will injure their throwing arms bringing much needed business to local doctors.  Jeff Bezos really does bring economic stimulation everywhere he goes.


If it's his ersatz penis doing the stimulation, and nobody wants it, that's rape, right?
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eggs are really bad for your paint. Instead just mix large amounts of styrofoam with gasoline and bottle it with a flaming rag topper. That's a lot better for the paint.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Be a shame if it accidentally hit a lost WW2 era sea mine.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Be a shame if it accidentally hit a lost WW2 era sea mine.


We can find them.

Hot Fuzz (4/10) Movie CLIP - Sea Mine (2007) HD
Youtube Cun-LZvOTdw
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It'd be funny if it hit an iceberg and sank to the bottom of the ocean.
 
groppet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well maybe it'll be like the titanic and hit an ice berg on it's maiden voyage.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sounds like a solution to the Koningshavenbrug bridge problem
 
chewd
‘’ less than a minute ago  

colinspooky: And then maybe stone all the shipbuilders who are employed by the company that built it and spend money in local shops and businesses plus all the ancillary companies  that are supplying parts to the shipbuilders which employ people that spend money in their local economies, plus....... you get the idea


Yeah because without Elon Musk.. the only person in the world who buys boats.. .these people would be out of work... because nobody else in the world buys boats!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Trained in online marketing, this isn't the first time he successfully organized a viral campaign. In 2013, he was told he won a contest from Jupiler beer for a night out with some friends with the bar tab covered. When he received the prize, it turned out to be a buy one, get one free coupon. His reaction letter grew traction on social media, leading to an apology from the brewery.

So just an instigator who doesn't really care.
 
