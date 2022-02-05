 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Who's going to teach our children?"   (cnn.com) divider line
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is not an anomaly.  This is the result of a coordinated, explicit plan by the GQP to create a stupider United States, and to sell them to the rest of the world.  The GQP has fully embraced the Chinese economic model and are doing their very best to make it work here, Constitution be damned.

The GQP doesn't care.  Just like China, they want mindless automatons willing to accept employment under the most dangerous or menial conditions and are happy to pick up whatever scraps their "betters" drop from the table.  They do not want any free thought, much less thought critical of themselves and their tenets.  If they could sign you to an ironclad lifetime contract at birth, that would suit them well.

Why would anyone go into teaching today?  Cameras in the classroom, parents (and anyone else who feels like it) forcing teachers to spit out whatever bullshiat they call science, and ignoring, distorting, or just plain lying about the lessons of history, are all reasons no normal person would enter the profession.  Working as planned, then.
 
octopossum [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Shoulda thought of that before you voted republican
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Reminds me of pre WWII when    industry ran towns and basically ran their lives. Big steel. Big oil. Big railroad.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Robots. Duh.

Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We should cut funding until moral improves
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.deseret.com/2022/2/4/22917896/oklahoma-bill-fine-teachers-10k-for-teaching-anti-religious-perspective-ban-books
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Local Governments: "Teachers don't deserve to be paid better because they're lazy and only work nine months out of the year! Their unions make it easy for them to be completely incompetent! They use the pandemic as an excuse to push for remote learning so that they never have to take off their pajamas, instead of smiling maskless at all our precious angels in the classroom like they would if they really cared! Teachers are communists who push Critical Race Theory on students, so we need to put cameras in the classrooms and make it easier to sue teachers who trash parents' sincerely held beliefs!"

<Teachers leave the field and nobody signs up for education programs anymore, making it impossible to hire qualified teachers>

Local Governments:
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
wouldestous
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.'"

― Isaac Asimov
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I think the perception of teaching is that there is little respect and little pay for the amount of work that has to be done,"

And that's the capitalist system in a nutshell.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Notabunny: We should cut funding until moral improves


Morale.
You can re-take the test on Tuesday.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've got a better question: Is our children learning?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is no surprise to anyone who has been paying attention.  Teachers are paid and treated poorly.  And that's a mild term for it.  They're expected to jump through hoops just to keep their classrooms running, the parents' happy, and now stupid R legislatures.

Without education, the population will be easier to control.  Add in the religious/political brainwashing, and you've got yourself a population that is hell bent on its own destruction.
 
chewd
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Teachers are completely unnecessary in facts-dont-matter land!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Who's going to teach our children?

You guessed it, Frank Stallone!

The Bunyip
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Surely we can find an answer in one of NJ's 686 school districts.
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nimbull
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nobody at the rate COVID and the right wing anti-education movement is going.
 
Xai
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Or Russia right now.

The GQP looked to the hell hole that is modern russia and decided that was where they wanted to take the US
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Ain't need no teachers if'n y'all burn all the books."
 
JerkfaceMcGee
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But they're paid like shiat, they're treated like shiat, their job is becoming increasingly political and the Grand Ol' Nazis are poised to make things even worse. Who wouldn't want that job?
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Who's going to teach daycare our children?"
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You'd have to be dumb as shiat to become a teacher or medic during a pandemic of the entitled.
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: https://www.deseret.com/2022/2/4/22917896/oklahoma-bill-fine-teachers-10k-for-teaching-anti-religious-perspective-ban-books


When I see stories like this ...

Well, my thoughts aren't suitable for print or archiving online.

If Rob Standridge were to start vomiting blood right now and didn't stop until he ran dry, leaving him nothing more than a shriveled mass of dried flesh that used to be human, the world would be substantially improved as a result of his misfortune.

And to be clear, I don't mean that as a metaphor or analogy or anything of the sort.

I mean it literally. Every single word of it.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A while back I learned there was a program to pay for college, of you agreed to teach an equivalent number of years afterward. If they paid for three years of college, and you taught for three years, your debt was paid off.

I had been interested in getting my teaching credentials, but it was several years of jumping through hoops trying to get my out of state credits transferred, and I ended up having to retake THEIR basic English and math classes at a junior college just to apply. Then I had some experiences with the other jc students, just out of high school, who simply refused to work on group projects during class. I realized I didn't have the energy to deal with that crap all day long.

Anyway, in the last couple years I have been very glad that I didn't keep pursuing that profession.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: You'd have to be dumb as shiat to become a teacher or medic during a pandemic of the entitled.


GFY
 
JRoo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Darfur Parkour
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Police Officers!
 
tellmeagain
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm sure the church will step in and fill the gap.
 
