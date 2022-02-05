 Skip to content
 
(MassLive)   To mark the start of Black History Month, today's school lunch will be fried chicken. Watermelon isn't in season right now though, so you'll have to go without
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next, times it's bologna on Wonder bread with extra mayo.
 
catusr [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fried chicken sounds good, think I'll fix some for supper tonight.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic


Seriously, the face of fried chicken in the US is an old white man:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it good?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Must we do this EVERY YEAR?
 
Exile On Beale Street
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm as white as you can be, and fried chicken is probably going to kill me.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Subby never saw Dave Chapelle point out that everyone loves fried chicken:

Dave Chappelle If You Don't Like Chicken or Watermelon Something is Wrong With You!
Youtube XeQ0zm-njyQ
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic

Seriously, the face of fried chicken in the US is an old white man:

[Fark user image image 620x868]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Does a Black History Month-themed school lunch qualify as CRT?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm going to Nashville on Monday. Should get me summa that hot chicken.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I haven't understood it, either. Fried chicken and watermelon are great. Eat what you want.

Why Are Black People Stereotyped for Liking Chicken? - Michael Che
Youtube Y4-1a-hwuxM
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Racist tropes are often nonsensical but the fried chicken and watermelon is especially so. Who doesn't like fried chicken and watermelon?

School was just taking it back, Randall Graves-style.
 
12349876
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic


It's not about what you do.  It's about what the minstrel shows and cartoons and artists and restaurateurs were doing.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Watermelon_stereotype
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fried_chicken#Racial_stereotype
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They should have pulled pork with collard greens.

But there's no way in hell a school cafeteria could do the greens correctly.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Gabriel Iglesias | The gift basket prank with G Reilly
Youtube 6e20Ke6_UtQ
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
static-content.owner.comView Full Size
ipcdn.freshop.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
First real job (other than sitting on brats) was at KFC on Sunset Blvd in Hollywood CA.  My pasty white face took orders from white, black, asian, middle eastern, latinx, and a whole bunch of folks I'd never try to label.  Never understood the racist angle.  Now, donuts --- those are farking racist.


/cool your jets, sparky
//the part about donuts was a joke.
///real evil is cauliflower.
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic


Freed blacks were often pushed off of tenable soil by white farmers until the only had shiatty sandy soil to farm in. Which it turns out, will still grow watermelon. So early on, a lot of freed black farmers grew and sold watermelons, and racists being racist... well, you get the idea.

As for fried chicken... no clue. Everyone likes fried chicken that I know of.
 
12349876
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So many "I don't understand" people this thread is going to need a picture.  So here's one that avoids any individual offensive words (many of them fail to do this), but is still ridiculously offensive in the whole.  A 1910 postcard.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the a-holes who made up the stereotype ...

Is isn't cancel culture if you cook and eat them using seven herbs and species. That's cannibalism.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: They should have pulled pork with collard greens.

But there's no way in hell a school cafeteria could do the greens correctly.


shhh!   Dont tell them about the collard greens...I'm ok if that remains a secret.  Yes, you gotta cook them real good  with ham-hocks & dont forget the black-eyed peas with cornbread.   Not sure how any of those dishes are racist but that's damn-fine cooking right there.

/going to the farmer's market
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture recognizes these women as "waiter carriers"; they sold fried chicken, biscuits and pies to train passengers in the late 1800s through the early 1900s "

I did not know that. Now I want to ride a train.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, it's a private school, so at least there's a good chance it was actual chicken.

I don't know what the "chicken" they served at my school's cafeteria was. Probably pigeon.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?


FTA:

"In honor of Black History Month, one way we will celebrate is by highlighting a traditional meal each week that is a staple in Southern Black history. Today's lunch is fried chicken,"

While the intentions likely weren't sinister, they were, at the very least, tone-deaf.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.


But if a white guy opens a Thai restaurant, is that cultural appropriatiation?

/asking for a white friend
//that owns a Thai restaurant.
///his cooks are Thai. And one is Honduran.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

wademh: [static-content.owner.com image 256x256][ipcdn.freshop.com image 256x256]


What kind of a-hole screws up grilled cheese by forgetting the butter?

Nobody uses Fanta with grilled cheese except jugalos. (?)

Use tomato soup and properly butter the grilled cheese. That's a much better stereotype, I think.  And dipping the sandwich in the soup? Amazing.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going to do some cultural appropriation today. I'm cooking bratwurst for lunch and I'm not even German.
 
akallen404 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Must we do this EVERY YEAR?


Yessir. Every farking year.

Just be glad they didn't take a field trip to a pick cotton for a day.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.


The potato isn't even native to Ireland.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
aaannnnnddd, did it come with this ?

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.

But if a white guy opens a Thai restaurant, is that cultural appropriatiation?

/asking for a white friend
//that owns a Thai restaurant.
///his cooks are Thai. And one is Honduran.


That Mongolian bbq place didn't even have any mongols. It was white kids cooking that stuff! The only person who died was some heart attack thing.

It wasn't the experience I'd expected.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.

The potato isn't even native to Ireland.


Well, the menu can't just be whisky, whisky, and whisky.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.

The potato isn't even native to Ireland.


Nor do they eat lots of corned beef and cabbage. That's an American thing adopted by Irish immigrants living in NYC in the 19th century.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic

Seriously, the face of fried chicken in the US is an old white man:

[Fark user image image 620x868]


White man profiting off the Black man? Sounds about as American as, well, racism itself.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: They should have pulled pork with collard greens.

But there's no way in hell a school cafeteria could do the greens correctly.


As a result of having pulled pork in the school cafeteria, I'm no longer allowed near schools at all.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic


Pretty much everyone I know likes fried chicken.  Asians, French, Spanish, Israeli.  It's university loved
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

aungen: wademh: [static-content.owner.com image 256x256][ipcdn.freshop.com image 256x256]

What kind of a-hole screws up grilled cheese by forgetting the butter?

Nobody uses Fanta with grilled cheese except jugalos. (?)

Use tomato soup and properly butter the grilled cheese. That's a much better stereotype, I think.  And dipping the sandwich in the soup? Amazing.


You know who else liked Fanta?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At my college they had "Soul food night" every now and then. If was a very popular night with the black people on campus. Yes, they served fried chicken. The head chef was southern black. I know he was because we had a conversation around it when I complemented his pecan pie. (he made a hell of a pecan pie).

Fried chicken is a traditional southern-american-black food.  Is a shame it's become thought of as a negative sterotype, because it's delicious.

/I don't eat fried food anymore
//I miss fried chicken.
///air-fried chicken just isn't the same.
 
indylaw
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.

The potato isn't even native to Ireland.


Well fark, now we're down to certain species of kelp.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

baka-san: Never got the whole "fried chicken and watermelon" racist thing

I grew up in Texas, That is a Sunday picnic


I don't know about fried chicken. But watermelon was typically feed to slaves at cotton plantations to keep them from dehydrating.

Also:

"Free black people grew, ate, and sold watermelons, and in doing so made the fruit a symbol of their freedom. Southern whites, threatened by blacks' newfound freedom, responded by making the fruit a symbol of black people's perceived uncleanliness, laziness, childishness, and unwanted public presence."

https://www.theatlantic.com/national/archive/2014/12/how-watermelons-became-a-racist-trope/383529/
 
indylaw
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stoli n coke: Bonzo_1116: indylaw: So, I don't get it. Is it racist to eat fried chicken in February now? Or was this specifically advertised as fried chicken to commemorate BHM?

It's like people who get worked up about whether white people cooking non-European dishes is "cultural appropriation." It's farking not. Cultural appropriation is wanting to sell black music but getting white people to perform it. It's not what food choices you make. All food everywhere is appropriated from somewhere else. The Japanese love KFC, the Brits love pizza, Kuwaitis love McDonalds and Africans like Indian cuisine.

Christ, I'm Irish. I would like to eat more than mutton, fish and potatoes.

The potato isn't even native to Ireland.

Well, the menu can't just be whisky, whisky, and whisky.


And why is that?
 
