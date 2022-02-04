 Skip to content
 
(Boing Boing)   Bloomberg News accidentally publishes pre-written "Russia invades Ukraine" story. Chicago Daily Tribune unavailable for comment   (boingboing.net) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia has not invaded Ukraine?  Who is occupying the Crimea then?

Jesus.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rigged.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why don't we just agree to Putin's "never allowed to join NATO" demand, and then once they've stood down, welcome Kyiv into NATO anyway?

The Russians are a signatory of the Budapest Memorandum, in which they guaranteed to respect Ukraine's borders and territorial integrity, so it isn't like signed diplomatic agreements are anything but toilet tissue to them.
 
covfefe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lochsteppe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: Why don't we just agree to Putin's "never allowed to join NATO" demand, and then once they've stood down, welcome Kyiv into NATO anyway?

The Russians are a signatory of the Budapest Memorandum, in which they guaranteed to respect Ukraine's borders and territorial integrity, so it isn't like signed diplomatic agreements are anything but toilet tissue to them.


I wonder if diplomatic documents would be better or worse than regular Russian toilet paper.
 
uh...nobody
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Remove them from S.W.I.F.T.  Allow them to collapse financially.  Sell russia to the Ukraine.  Profit for realz.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm still waiting for a retraction for all the pre-written "Betty White died" articles that accidentally got published a few weeks ago.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Meh, it's like when they write someone's obituary before they die. They know it's going to happen, so might as well write the piece now so it'll be ready.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Russia has not invaded Ukraine?  Who is occupying the Crimea then?

Jesus.


That's gone down the memory hole for the press.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Former country Ukraine was eaten by wolves.  It was delicious.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Well, the President just signed a law that outlaws Russia forever. The bombing begins in five minutes.
 
