(Local10 WPLG)   Working for the sheriff's department means you hear about many kinds of fraud. So hard to pick one, so why not try all of them?   (local10.com) divider line
3
    More: Florida, Broward County, Florida, South Florida metropolitan area, Fraud, Miami-Dade County, Florida, Police, Florida, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, general supervision  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Funny how someone whose job involved opening doors was responsible for closing the doors on her future freedom.
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the article, she was caught when she tried to lease an apartment and the property manager called to verify her income. Unless she was trying to rent a luxury penthouse on the beach, how farked up is it that people working fulltime for the County don't make enough to qualify to rent an apartment?

That said, fraud is bad. Don't do fraud.
 
Spice Must Flow [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's always sad - but not unpredictable - when cops get caught misusing their authority.

My college had a 28 year veteran campus cop caught stealing $250k/ year from parking meters and ticket machines. He was also in charge of the evidence locker, but they never looked into that because he immediately confessed.

Around that same time, a former city cop was robbing banks to fund a marijuana grow operation. Feds thought it was somebody with law enforcement training because he was calling in bomb threats across town as a diversion, and he was only in the building for 90 seconds, or suchlike. Got caught when an accomplice dropped a dufflebag of cash, and left it behind to keep time schedule.
 
