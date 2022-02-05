 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Couple charged with illegally making and selling moonshine. This is not a repeat from 1920   (wjactv.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe not 1920's but apparently from at least the 1990's.
(And yes, this IS a repeat of the 1920's. Why can you make your own beer and wine but not whiskey?)
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making moonshine is illegal because we can only get so much milk from the moon creature Neil Armstrong brought back, and we need that milk to make moon pies.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The government was responsible for the poisonings during prohibition: https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/government-poison-10000-americans/
 
thisispete
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skybird659: Maybe not 1920's but apparently from at least the 1990's.
(And yes, this IS a repeat of the 1920's. Why can you make your own beer and wine but not whiskey?)


Dunno. Spirit distillation is legal for personal use here in New Zealand, although it's a whole other matter to sell it. I've been toying with the idea of getting an alembic and making some myself.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skybird659: Maybe not 1920's but apparently from at least the 1990's.
(And yes, this IS a repeat of the 1920's. Why can you make your own beer and wine but not whiskey?)


It's safer and money.
 
thisispete
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Beer Baron
Youtube YzSgzHu4Q5g
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as there are paranoids who hate the government and don't want to pay taxes, there will be people who'll risk blowing themselves up to get drunk.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I've had a fair amount of white lightning and apple pie made by friends or friends' grandmas over the years but I've never paid a dime for any of it.

Charging for shine is bad mojo. This isn't the bootleg era.
 
Lifeless
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I've had a fair amount of white lightning and apple pie made by friends or friends' grandmas over the years but I've never paid a dime for any of it.

Charging for shine is bad mojo. This isn't the bootleg era.


Where I lived in Texas, the volunteer firefighters sold shine as a fundraiser.  It was hush-hush, of course, but they figured everybody was driving drunk anyway so they might as well get their slice.
 
August11
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I've had a fair amount of white lightning and apple pie made by friends or friends' grandmas over the years but I've never paid a dime for any of it.

Charging for shine is bad mojo. This isn't the bootleg era.


FTFA: Officials say the investigation into the McCleesters began in April of 2021 when the state police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement received an anonymous online complaint alleging that they (the couple) were "bootleggers."

I guess we now know who complained.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Did they live on Copperhead Road?
 
groppet
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Did they impound the general Lee?
 
