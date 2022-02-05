 Skip to content
(Barnacle Beat)   Bend, Oregon trades boots for barnacles   (centraloregondaily.com) divider line
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if it's possible to remove one of these things using the defroster on your car.
 
A snake wearing a sweater
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: I wonder if it's possible to remove one of these things using the defroster on your car.


It is.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ok so weld some loops on each side of the windshield and padlock a chain across it whenever you park.

/Or I suppose pay your parking tickets
//Porquenolosdos.gif
///Why don't they just tow the car like normal cities?
 
Pextor
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The picture they use is from PA. That's one of our inspection stickers.

Also, Bend, Oregon is the location of the last Blockbuster. Does that mean anything? I doubt it.
 
