(The Hill)   They didn't eat the dog, or each other   (thehill.com) divider line
    northern California cabin, rescue effort, California Highway Patrol  
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Yeah they were rapidly approaching that scenario though.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't say what breed dog.  It coulda been weeks of food, or a light snack.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next week we find out they started out as two couples and three dogs
 
KB202
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was their own vacation cabin. They should be charged for the evacuation costs.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
