 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KBZK Bozeman)   The question readers want answered: after all this, is he still the county coroner?   (kbzk.com) divider line
15
    More: Strange, Theft, Sheriff, Big Horn County, Montana, Criminal law, Crime, Montana, Pickup truck, Burglary  
•       •       •

442 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 2:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What a train wreck.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It is an elected position in MT so he is still the coroner. It is a part time position with the pay determined by the county. If a person likes in Big Horn they are advertising for people to run.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That is definitely the haircut of a normal human person.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Note to self: Do not die in Big Horn County, MT.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The guy got fired from being a cemetery groundskeeper, lol.

"A $50,000 warrant has been issued for the arrest of Big Horn County Coroner Daryl Craig Nordquist, 38, who is wanted for felony attempted aggravated burglary.

Nordquist is wanted for is facing multiple criminal charges in separate cases in Big Horn and Yellowstone Counties, reports Four Points Press.

On Dec. 13, Nordquist was arrested for misdemeanor criminal trespass for failing to vacate a residence owned by the Hardin cemetery board he was authorized to live in until he was terminated from his position as cemetery groundskeeper; and misdemeanor criminal contempt for failing to follow his conditions of release stemming from an April 2021 arrest for felony theft in Yellowstone County. According to court documents in that case, Nordquist allegedly purchased two dirt bikes and an all-terrain vehicle despite knowing the items were stolen then reportedly attempted to sell them back to the original owner."
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

yanceylebeef: That is definitely the haircut of a normal human person.


I bet he's a lot of fun at parties once he gets good and drunk.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Been dipping into the "embalming fluid"?
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, c'mon, they've got him dead to rights.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: It is an elected position in MT so he is still the coroner. It is a part time position with the pay determined by the county. If a person likes in Big Horn they are advertising for people to run.


The coroner. Elected? Im guessing unopposed. But wow. If it wasn't unopposed, i now have morbid curiosity what a live county coroner debate would entail.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He has a previously unknown type of male pattern baldness.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was an unexpected read.

After reading the actual headline I was expecting a story about a big horny coroner banging corpses.
 
KB202
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

dyhchong: That was an unexpected read.

After reading the actual headline I was expecting a story about a big horny coroner banging corpses.


Eye of the beholder.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He sure likes Twisted Tea.  Seems appropriate.
 
cheap_thoughts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Coroner =/= Medical Examiner.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.