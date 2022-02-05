 Skip to content
 
(New Haven Register)   State officials are SHOCKED that an admitted embezzler and scofflaw who's been investigated by both the IRS and FBI has failed to deliver on an $18M public contract   (nhregister.com) divider line
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Is this another TFG story?
/obvi did not RTFA
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Is this another TFG story?
/obvi did not RTFA


Not directly. It certainly does relate to his refusal to implement a nationwide plan for procuring PPE, leaving states to compete with one another to obtain needed supplies and the extra burden placed upon them by the Executive branch seizing PPE shipments from states never to be seen again.
 
groppet
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wow how not shocking.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Should have called Ellis Boyd Redding if they needed to acquire something hard to get
 
