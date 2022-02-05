 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Haven Register)   Pay no attention to that mobster behind the curtain   (nhregister.com) divider line
4
    More: Unlikely, Bankruptcy in the United States, Cheque, Federal government of the United States, United States, case of Joseph Regensburger, Court, Debtor, Judge  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 1:05 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Huh. A strip club and a laundromat all in one place. I guess that makes sense.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Er, I wouldn't have admitted to anything that the dude in the article did.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"The former president of a Milford strip club..."

They have presidents? I had read there were elections there, but I assumed it was a typo.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Come down to Mail Ford. Strippers for the kids.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.