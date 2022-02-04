 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Suddenly, eagle   (nypost.com) divider line
12
    More: Scary, New York City, serpent eagle, Bird, Eagle flies, New York Post, YouTuber Renante Balbuena, American Hockey League, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

309 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Feb 2022 at 12:05 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. Cool the guy stepped up and cared for it.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A friend that used to work for me a long time ago gave me one of the funniest sick calls ever.

Me: What's up man?
Him: I won't be in, I'm at the ER getting stitches. I was driving in and I got hit by a loon.
Me: I'm sorry, a what?
Him: A loon, the giant effing bird. Flew in the drivers window of my car while I was stopped at a light and got tangled up in the steering wheel. My poor car, it's so bad. I still need to get the damn bird out of the car. Did you know those efers bite?
Me: The bird is still in your car?
Him: Yeah he got messed up when he got tangled up between the steering wheel and my arm so I threw him in the back. He looks ok but mad.
Me: of your station wagon? You know that smell is never going to come out right?
Him: I'm sure I can febreeze it. It's only a couple stitches but I should be in tomorrow. I need to drop the loon off after this at the bird hospital.
Me: you mean the wildlife rescue.
Him: I didn't ask the details, they said they'd take it. So see you tomorrow.
Me: Ok, I want a picture. Be careful driving around with that thing. Hope your arm isn't too bad.

I'm sure my buddy is still telling the story of where he got that cool scar. No febreeze does not fix seabird shiat smell.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Almost Heroes Eagle Eggs Scenes
Youtube GbpRpJzZK7s
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Kat09tails: A friend that used to work for me a long time ago gave me one of the funniest sick calls ever.

Me: What's up man?
Him: I won't be in, I'm at the ER getting stitches. I was driving in and I got hit by a loon.
Me: I'm sorry, a what?
Him: A loon, the giant effing bird. Flew in the drivers window of my car while I was stopped at a light and got tangled up in the steering wheel. My poor car, it's so bad. I still need to get the damn bird out of the car. Did you know those efers bite?
Me: The bird is still in your car?
Him: Yeah he got messed up when he got tangled up between the steering wheel and my arm so I threw him in the back. He looks ok but mad.
Me: of your station wagon? You know that smell is never going to come out right?
Him: I'm sure I can febreeze it. It's only a couple stitches but I should be in tomorrow. I need to drop the loon off after this at the bird hospital.
Me: you mean the wildlife rescue.
Him: I didn't ask the details, they said they'd take it. So see you tomorrow.
Me: Ok, I want a picture. Be careful driving around with that thing. Hope your arm isn't too bad.

I'm sure my buddy is still telling the story of where he got that cool scar. No febreeze does not fix seabird shiat smell.


Cool story!.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eagly?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
John West Salmon "Bear Fight" ad
Youtube CVS1UfCfxlU
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
cdn.wikimg.netView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Isn't that ill eagle?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bumblefuss
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A single paragraph is not an article.
 
KingOfTown [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Isn't that ill eagle?


Sick pun.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.