(CNN)   A New Zealand parrot stole a GoPro and filmed its getaway, now has 50,000 followers on Instagram @squawkey42069   (cnn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 11:30 PM



9 Comments
Minktastic Mink! [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Was it a KakapoGoPro?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I can do that, but I don't wanna.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Nice
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kea? *click*

Kea. Kea are horrifyingly smart and obnoxious. They know exactly what they're doing.

Also they're predators and will work in groups, so uh maybe don't try to take your camera back.

/I love keas
 
carlisimo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kea are awesome.

But am I missing something?  I don't see a video in that article.  There are links in it, but they're to random articles.  That Instagram handle doesn't seem to be a real one, either.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

carlisimo: Kea are awesome.

But am I missing something?  I don't see a video in that article.  There are links in it, but they're to random articles.  That Instagram handle doesn't seem to be a real one, either.


Kea Flies away with GoPro
Youtube WvHZy9i9LMA
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That is awesome. That is all.
 
gaspode
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

carlisimo: Kea are awesome.

But am I missing something?  I don't see a video in that article.  There are links in it, but they're to random articles.  That Instagram handle doesn't seem to be a real one, either.


Works for everyone else
 
carlisimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gaspode: Works for everyone else


I now see it at the top of the article.  My bad.
 
