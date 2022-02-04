 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Ahmaud Arbery's killers withdraw guilty pleas after his family complains they shouldn't be allowed to choose federal prison   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    Weird, Life imprisonment, Jury, Judge, U.S. state, white defendants, killing of Ahmaud Arbery, Prison, son Travis McMichael  
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So has the SCOTUS been so compromised that the supremacy clause of the US Constitution now only applies to "those people"?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Next, they will say they are too cute for prison!
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment


Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lsherm: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.


Where in Georgia? Atlanta? Or in the closest courtroom to their hometown where they murdered Arbery?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Lsherm: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.

Where in Georgia? Atlanta? Or in the closest courtroom to their hometown where they murdered Arbery?


I have no farking idea, but it's going to happen somewhere in Georgia.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lsherm: jaylectricity: Lsherm: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.

Where in Georgia? Atlanta? Or in the closest courtroom to their hometown where they murdered Arbery?

I have no farking idea, but it's going to happen somewhere in Georgia.


Well if it happens in Atlanta it might be harder to pull an all white jury. If it happens near their town they might be able to get an all white jury or only a token black person. Also, and forgive me for not googling this so I'm just contributing to the conversation, is it going to be a state court or federal court? If federal, it's probably going to be in or near Atlanta.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: So has the SCOTUS been so compromised that the supremacy clause of the US Constitution now only applies to "those people"?


Yes.

This has been another episode of Short Answer To Stupid Questions. Thank you and see you next time.
 
daffy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I agree with the family. They should not get to choose where they due the time.
 
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So trial and guilty verdict in the federal system, then add the sentence to run consecutively after they finish their state sentence?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Next, they will say they are too cute for prison!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathtub Cynic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment


White racists do fine in prison, dude.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Picklehead: Next, they will say they are too cute for prison!


GA prison agrees.
They look cute

Bring em
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Lsherm: jaylectricity: Lsherm: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.

Where in Georgia? Atlanta? Or in the closest courtroom to their hometown where they murdered Arbery?

I have no farking idea, but it's going to happen somewhere in Georgia.

Well if it happens in Atlanta it might be harder to pull an all white jury. If it happens near their town they might be able to get an all white jury or only a token black person. Also, and forgive me for not googling this so I'm just contributing to the conversation, is it going to be a state court or federal court? If federal, it's probably going to be in or near Atlanta.


The jury pool will be eligible jurors from the entire state, not just whichever county the courthouse is in. The jurisdiction for the federal court this trial will take place in is the state of Georgia.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it too much to hope Georgia has some sort of prisoner-exchange program with Angola in Louisiana?
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

daffy: I agree with the family. They should not get to choose where they due the time.


Due the Do!
 
cefm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can't farking believe those douchebag federal prosecutors thought it made sense to ride the state case's coat tails to get a lazy easy win they could take credit for at the cost of giving these murdering arseholes everything they wanted and stealing justice from the state and the families.
Who the hell trains and oversees these idiots?
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Bathtub Cynic: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

White racists do fine in prison, dude.


They'll be celebrated members of the white supremacy gang.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Is there a reason federal prison would be preferable to Georgia state prison? My impression was federal joints got consistent 1-star yelp reviews.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can an American please explain why anyone would care whether these ****** racist ********** went to state or federal prison? I don't understand.
As I understand it, in Canada the provincial jails are nice compared to the federal prisons.
Someone please educate me here.
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As it said in the article, they already have a life sentence. This is just for the federal hate crime charge and their hope that they could spend the first 30 years of their sentence in federal pen. Now, if they win or lose, they still have to go to a georgia prison for their life sentence.

So basically the mom got what she wanted and they lose.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Is there a reason federal prison would be preferable to Georgia state prison? My impression was federal joints got consistent 1-star yelp reviews.


The term "club fed" doesn't come from nowhere.
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Murflette: Good. They killed him in georgia they should be imprisoned in georgia. Im sure the georgia penal system is a fine, well run, safe establishment

Yeah, but now it's going to a jury trial. In Georgia.


Yeah, but this is just the federal hate crime charge.  They were already found guilty in state court of everything else and sentenced the life without parole plus 20 years for good measure, and the third guy was sentenced to life with possible parole after 30 years.  They were just angling to serve their time in federal prison instead of state by pleading guilty on the federal charge.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Georgia prison? Word of advice. In the shower, don't drop the soap.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Can an American please explain why anyone would care whether these ****** racist ********** went to state or federal prison? I don't understand.
As I understand it, in Canada the provincial jails are nice compared to the federal prisons.
Someone please educate me here.


Short answer. Prisoners run state prisons. Guards run federal prisons. Fed time is usually easier than state time, excepting places like Supermax. Those are hellish.
 
