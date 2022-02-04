 Skip to content
Movie cars, new booze, Irish saints, and classic rock are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, January 27-February 2 Needle Ice Edition
9
9 Comments     (+0 »)
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1252

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this latest winter storm didn't get us below freezing until late last night, with the ground already saturated, and then we only got a light dusting of snow. When I went outside this morning, I found some needle ice, which only happens in just the right circumstances.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Basically this occurs with very porous ground that's pretty saturated, and when the air temperature drops below freezing while the ground is still above freezing. The top layer of water freezes, expanding upwards and then subjecting the water right below it to freezing. Capillary action brings more water upwards, and you get these weird strings of ice which are beautiful and very fragile.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and if you've seen some cool ice formations during this winter storm.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are a couple of more pics of needle ice from around the Internet:

researchgate.netView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size


arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well that can't be a good sign.....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"tempura"?

Really?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tempera
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: "tempura"?

Really?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tempera


In my defense, I was hungry for Japanese shrimp.

/fixed
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Woot! 10 out of 11 My best ever!

(Previous best 9 out of 10... many many years ago)
 
kokomo61
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Doubt that this is gonna last.

VooDoo_Blonde 944
kokomo61 914
seelorq 910
rfenster 899
maddogdelta 893
Denjiro 884
FrancoFile 852
Hassan Ben Sobr 839
rogod 812
dmacaroon 808
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: Here are a couple of more pics of needle ice from around the Internet:

[researchgate.net image 490x367]

[i.pinimg.com image 735x490]

[arc-anglerfish-washpost-prod-washpost.s3.amazonaws.com image 850x637]


cool beans
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

