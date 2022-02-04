 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Asahi Shimbun)   After do-gooder scraped sacred moss from heads of stone statues on temple grounds, priest accepts his apology with divine finger-wag: "How many people poured water onto them to pray for their wishes to come true? Never do that again"   (asahi.com) divider line
15
    More: Awkward  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 10:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"sacred moss"?

If everything is sacred, then nothing is sacred.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not to derail the thread, but am I the only one surprised that Fark has a graphic for this website? I've never heard of it and I look at Fark every day. Maybe I'm the ignorant one in this case and I'll own that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: Not to derail the thread, but am I the only one surprised that Fark has a graphic for this website? I've never heard of it and I look at Fark every day. Maybe I'm the ignorant one in this case and I'll own that.


I've seen greens from there before.  There are actually a shait-ton of websites that have graphics on Fark.
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to put that on my bucket list, right after the Naruto whirlpools out there. Not sure if they'd let a weird gaijin offer prayers though.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's a safe bet the perpetrator was not sent by Rolling Stone.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
the one in the middle reminds me of Trump...
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ch-ch-ch-chia!
 
Koodz
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: "sacred moss"?

If everything is sacred, then nothing is sacred.


Nobody said everything was sacred, but this was moss, goddamnit.

It's a Kansai thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Da da dum
Da da chee
Don't worry
Take the plea
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

real_headhoncho: "sacred moss"?

If everything is sacred, then nothing is sacred.


This was the Shinto version of the Monkey Jesus. Except that the degradation of the statue is the point of the statue as it shows how nature will wear down everything.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was told that if you like all the moss removed, you're just a pedo.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Welp, now we know how the idea for Chia Pets came about.
b3h2.scene7.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.