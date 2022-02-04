 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   900,000   (npr.org) divider line
93
    Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, Public health, Johns Hopkins University  
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What about all the ones that Florida doesn't count?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When you think about the magic of America, it is our ability to excel at things both good AND bad. We managed to land on the moon, yet just seven years before that feat we invented Taco Bell.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Those milder Omicron deaths have gone down a lot smoother than the unfiltered Deltas
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Pfizer vaccine has been available for adults since December 2020. Add 2-3 months to that for everyone to get vaccinated and 99% of the people who died after that basically asked for it.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image image 850x600]


The GOP will be cheering that we have the high score.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are there any figures on the number of people who survived covid, but will suffer life-altering side effects?
 
Dave The Slushy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My top end guess 2 years ago was 1 million. Should break that easily. Fark.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At 1 million, do we get a prize?
 
zez
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Olthoi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Can we sue Republicans for crimes against humanity?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
fark it if they can't take a shot.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm old enough to remember when it was a Democratic hoax.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
IIRC, in 2020 1 out of 100 people over 64 had died of Covid in the USA.

I wonder how many times another 1:100 elderly people died of Covid in the USA since then.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
When is the next stimulus bill and help for American frontline workers?

Oh Nevermind. that ended with the new President taking over.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: What about all the ones that Florida doesn't count?


The Economist had an article recently about small town coroners and quoted one from Missouri who would put down an alternate cause of death if the family didn't want COVID listed.

Look at the excess deaths figure.  It's the one they can't fake.  And it's way over a million in the US
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

solokumba: What about all the ones that Florida doesn't count?


Those are just hanging Chads.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Madd Mann: The Pfizer vaccine has been available for adults since December 2020. Add 2-3 months to that for everyone to get vaccinated and 99% of the people who died after that basically asked for it.


Not quite - the vaccine only became available in stages based on age, health, and occupation.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Olthoi: Can we sue Republicans for crimes against humanity?


Yes. Categorically, yes. But not in the USA, because the UA never signed on to the international conventions, and nevr patriated those laws. Still, you can, through international courts.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: IIRC, in 2020 1 out of 100 people over 64 had died of Covid in the USA.

I wonder how many times another 1:100 elderly people died of Covid in the USA since then.


Obviously it was when they put a dark skinned muppet on Sesame Street.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
More like 1.3 M in the US alone. Undercounting by at least 30%.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When we get to 999,999 COVID hits its kill counter and it goes away, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Can we dedicate this thread to the antivaxxers? I feel like we need to have a thread for the house that they built.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

solokumba: What about all the ones that Florida doesn't count?


It counts them. They are still voting.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's 300 September 11th attacks.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
World-o-meter had us passing 900,000 8 days ago. Right now we are at 924530. So we should hit 1 Million around the end of Feb beginning of March.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

solokumba: What about all the ones that Florida doesn't count?


It's much higher when you look at excess deaths. Thanks again Trumpers. You really owned the libs by letting a pandemic kill thousands of people.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's the official count -- actual deaths are likely well over a million at this point... Not even taking excess deaths into consideration.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kris_Romm: At 1 million, do we get a prize?


Well, it's enough to completely depopulate one of seven states. Soon it'll be one Rhode Island of people, everyone's favorite measurement.

1. Wyoming (Population: 581,075)
2. Vermont (Population: 623,251)
3. District of Columbia (Population: 714,153)
4. Alaska (Population: 724,357)
5. North Dakota (Population: 770,026)
6. South Dakota (Population: 896,581)
7. Delaware (Population: 990,334)
8. Rhode Island (Population: 1,061,509)
9. Montana (Population: 1,085,004)
10. Maine (Population: 1,354,522)

Source https://worldpopulationreview.com/states
 
daffy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I had my shots and I caught Covid. I'm still alive cause I got my shots.
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dave The Slushy: My top end guess 2 years ago was 1 million. Should break that easily. Fark.


UW study estimated 900k back in April of 2021.

https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/05/06/994287048/new-study-estimates-more-than-900-000-people-have-died-of-covid-19-in-u-s

We are likely well past a million based on excess deaths -- which is not a metric that red state underreporting can bypass. A death is a death, even if they don't attribute it to COVID.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

daffy: I had my shots and I caught Covid. I'm still alive cause I got my shots.


Communist!

😂
 
lincoln65
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That's 300 September 11th attacks.


It's 22 and a half Olympic sized swimming pools

(a perfectly-packed pool would ft about 40,000 people)
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: When we get to 999,999 COVID hits its kill counter and it goes away, right?

[Fark user image 425x325]


It's like the shiatty GM cars from the 70's that only had 5-digit odometers because... why would a car last longer?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Mad_Radhu: When we get to 999,999 COVID hits its kill counter and it goes away, right?

[Fark user image 425x325]

It's like the shiatty GM cars from the 70's that only had 5-digit odometers because... why would a car last longer?


Were they wrong?
 
metric
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's amazing that this is considered a story for the Politics tab.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Man, that's gotta be enough to swing some elections to blue. No, I don't think every COVID death has been a Republican. Just saying I think the odds swing that way.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

metric: It's amazing that this is considered a story for the Politics tab.


Are you debating it is, or just frustrated that it has to be?
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dave The Slushy: My top end guess 2 years ago was 1 million. Should break that easily. Fark.


I bet a Trumper friend of mine that it would be more than 2 million. By the end of this, I expect to win the bet, sadly. What a shame and a waste of life.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

metric: It's amazing that this is considered a story for the Politics tab.


It's going to disappear. One day, it's like a miracle, it will disappear.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That's 300 September 11th attacks.


It's like one-and-a-half Civil Wars. It's turned into another Civil War, in a way.
 
cefm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Those US spikes in summer-fall 2020 and fall-winter 2021 are farking epic.
Corresponds with the first waves spreading through the south and Midwest and then the post vaccine reopening and omicron.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Man, that's gotta be enough to swing some elections to blue. No, I don't think every COVID death has been a Republican. Just saying I think the odds swing that way.


If Americans were rational we wouldn't have nearly a million dead.

Indeed, about July you'll see the news blaming Biden for killing a million Americans.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Man, that's gotta be enough to swing some elections to blue. No, I don't think every COVID death has been a Republican. Just saying I think the odds swing that way.


It's not.

While its an outrageous number of corpses, its not an outrageous number of voters.  Plus, they're in a cult.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
If you want to take a real trip, stroll down the archives of this day two years ago!
CNN Link - Feb 04 2020

-World wide death toll passes 490 people
-Ten people on cruise ship near Tokyo have virus
-Significant new case in Canada
-Pompeo hails delivery of "life-saving" supplies to China
-WHO Director General: Don't spread fear and stigma with travel bans
-Hawaii official calls federal travel restrictions a "rushed job"
-Chinese authorities want this to be a positive story about resilience in the face of crisis
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: That's 300 September 11th attacks.


250,000 Benghazis but I don't here 250,000 times the outrage from the Republicans who were so concerned and upset about Benghazi. It's almost as if they never really cared about those soldiers, and that it was about scoring cheap political points against their opponents, anything to gain and stay in power. That isn't even counting the 1 million Americans that are dead because of Covid. Power at any cost. Disgraceful.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
U.S. population is (was) 330 million.

"It only has a 0.01% fatality rate" is starting to look a might suspect.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's a lot of blood on republicans hands.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
