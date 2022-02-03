 Skip to content
(Mississippi Today)   Mississippi's ambulance system is nearing collapse. "EMTs start at $14 an hour. You can make that a fast-food place or grocery store"   (mississippitoday.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's been like that every where for a long time
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If Mississippi republicans doesn't feel the need to pay for EMS coverage ( have to bump EMT to $20hr and paramedics starting to $22 going to 30 an hour) and the state or county paying a minimum amount to ambulance services to provide coverage I guess 911 will be just for police coverage. Republicans hate providing any services to do a good so if that means more people are going to die as a result that is what people that vote republican want.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Everybody just unionize already. FFS. If you don't like it you can disband later.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"It's not that EMS providers and owners don't want to pay paramedics and EMTs what they're valued, it's that they don't have the financial resources available to do it."

$1500 per trip, but can't afford to pay them.  Maybe the CEO should take a pay cut.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.


I pay $89 a year for flight for life coverage because of my location. The minimum charge without coverage (most health insurance doesn't cover) for a helicopter ride to the hospital that really can be the difference between life and death is $15k.
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They're not sure how much longer the system can last before swaths of rural Mississippi are left with limited or no access to paramedics' life-saving care and transportation to hospitals.

Oh no, anyway...
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh good
The people without experience are expressing their opinions.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
JC, literally everyone is underpaid in this country.   😧😖
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$14/hour?
That is criminal.
 
loudboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eurotrader:
I pay $89 a year for flight for life coverage because of my location. The minimum charge without coverage (most health insurance doesn't cover) for a helicopter ride to the hospital that really can be the difference between life and death is $15k.

That's a hell of a deal. I'm surprised it's that reasonable.
 
IamAwake
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: JC, literally everyone is underpaid in this country.   😧😖


no, no....the CEO-to-avg worker pay has just been skyrocketing for eons.  In the 50s the CEO and engineer had kids at the same school, and the engineer could pay for their kid's college with their normal salary with just a short bit of saving up.  You know, back when the top marginal tax rate was 91%.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: JC, literally everyone is underpaid in this country.   😧😖


The starting salary of a museum collections manager at Mississippi's archives and history department was $30,000, the last time I checked.  For a job that required both experience and a master's degree.  If it weren't for Mississippi, New Mexico would be at the bottom for most economic and educational matters.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure there were federal grants to pay for this shiat and they voted to turn them into block grants.  So fark em.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a racket.  The obnoxious hand of the free market which gets in everyone's way.

Emergency Medical Services: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube Ezv8sdTLxKo
 
Iczer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Hey Mr. Jenkins, I accidently burned the body again..."
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the shiat. Why would anyone want to pay EMTs and ambulance crews less than, I dunno, a lot of money? These people have to pick up our brains and put them back in our pumpkin shells. Their skillset is to scotch tape Jellos together after they've been mashed by Gallagher, and deliver the Jello to a doctor whose skillset is sewing Jello Jigglers together and then electrocuting them to life. We do not want EMTs to feel any more stress than is necessary.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to get a better paying job as a paramedic in Mississippi: a short instructional presentation

1. FARKING LEAVE MISSISSIPPI
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.


You have shiatty insurance
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a wonder there's anyone doing it now at those wages.
 
farkdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kinda sick of seeing our #1-by-a-mile most expensive health care system in the world constantly also saying that it can't afford to pay more than $14 an hour for EMTs or nurses or whatever. All those grotesquely bloated hospital bills are going somewhere, maybe we should figure out where?

I swear, 1/2 the country isn't gonna be happy until literally just one person has all the money. That's the endgame.
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: JC, literally everyone is underpaid in this country.   😧😖


Not CEOs
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's no shortage of money - it's just not going to the right people or places.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wouldn't want $14 an hour to cart 400+ pound patients too and from the hospital?
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's cheaper to get an uber to the hospital
 
electricjebus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.


I don't think I've ever had a health insurance policy that didn't cover ambulance rides.  I think my current copay for an ambulance ride is $50.00.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not just in Mississippi. That's American health care in general.
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.

You have shiatty insurance


Most insurance specify ambulance coverage as ground ambulance only. Rare to have air ambulance cover.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It's a wonder there's anyone doing it now at those wages.


Ever talk to a paramedic about the shiat they've seen? $14 an hour wouldn't even cover the whiskey I'd need to sleep at night.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: eurotrader:
I pay $89 a year for flight for life coverage because of my location. The minimum charge without coverage (most health insurance doesn't cover) for a helicopter ride to the hospital that really can be the difference between life and death is $15k.

That's a hell of a deal. I'm surprised it's that reasonable.


I have never used and have been paying for over a decade and hope to never use but know someone that has the same plan and did get a ride and he didn't have to pay anything for it.
 
King Something [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soupafi: It's cheaper to get an uber to the hospital


Hell, it's cheaper to take an Uber to a used car lot and buy a grocery-getter, and then drive yourself to the hospital in that.

/including the cost of parking
//although any money you'd save by not taking an ambulance to the hospital would not be nearly enough to offset the additional cost of actually physically entering the hospital building. 'Murica.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: JC, literally everyone is underpaid in this country.   😧😖


Except, you know, the C-level asshats.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You must really have to love that job, then
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: eurotrader:
I pay $89 a year for flight for life coverage because of my location. The minimum charge without coverage (most health insurance doesn't cover) for a helicopter ride to the hospital that really can be the difference between life and death is $15k.

That's a hell of a deal. I'm surprised it's that reasonable.


Lots of payers, very few needers.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

loudboy: eurotrader:
I pay $89 a year for flight for life coverage because of my location. The minimum charge without coverage (most health insurance doesn't cover) for a helicopter ride to the hospital that really can be the difference between life and death is $15k.

That's a hell of a deal. I'm surprised it's that reasonable.


If you live an hour or more from a big city, it's a small cost for many people. Runs the base cost down. It's the city people who don't need it because they live in the city that get the big bills when they crash on a road trip. Or anyone when they thought they were covered but the coverage was for a regional that doesn't have an interchange agreement because it's a poorly regulated form of insurance.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: How to get a better paying job as a paramedic in Mississippi: a short instructional presentation

1. FARKING LEAVE MISSISSIPPI


No, EMT pay is abysmal in every state without exception. Hell, adjusted for the cost of living you could say they make more in Mississippi.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is this really surprising for a country like America where we reward rich people with enough money to buy boats in other countries that require bridges to be move so they can get it out in to the ocean? Like anyone else would decent wages when things like that happen with the people who run the for profit businesses.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

electricjebus: Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.

I don't think I've ever had a health insurance policy that didn't cover ambulance rides.  I think my current copay for an ambulance ride is $50.00.


If the ambulance company is in-network.
/ It's not.  Neither are the ER docs, especially not the Anesthesiologists.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.


If only. I got charged $5k for an ambulance ride once. And it was nothing exotic. Just a few miles within the city limits. I told them to provide a detailed explanation to justify their bill and never heard another word about it.
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

woodjf: chitownmike: Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.

You have shiatty insurance

Most insurance specify ambulance coverage as ground ambulance only. Rare to have air ambulance cover.


we don't pay for Stars, do we?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Republican solution is to pay food workers less.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

woodjf: chitownmike: Marcus Aurelius: Ambulance companies charge $1500 for a ride, and it's not covered by health insurance.  There's too much money on the table for them to pass up.

Maybe they can bring back slavery instead of raising wages.

You have shiatty insurance

Most insurance specify ambulance coverage as ground ambulance only. Rare to have air ambulance cover.


That's not what I was commenting on but thanks for chiming in
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm looking at the silver lining...fast-food and grocery workers in Mississippi are making $14 and hour? NICE!

But yeah...probably should pay all those essential heroes a bit more than that.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I thought I kept you in the Friend Zone, Mississippi.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Voted GQP.

They asked for it.
 
firefly212
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Maybe if you're gonna depend on someone to save your life, you ought to pay them like it.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Also, ambulances are probably something that shouldn't be privatized.  I had a friend of a friend who was an ambulance driver a decade ago, according to him he mostly drove patients from a nursing home to a hospital for a scheduled appointment, and all the ones I've noticed with flashing lights going to people's houses are fire department ambulances.

I understand this varies by region though.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: What the shiat. Why would anyone want to pay EMTs and ambulance crews less than, I dunno, a lot of money? These people have to pick up our brains and put them back in our pumpkin shells. Their skillset is to scotch tape Jellos together after they've been mashed by Gallagher, and deliver the Jello to a doctor whose skillset is sewing Jello Jigglers together and then electrocuting them to life. We do not want EMTs to feel any more stress than is necessary.


I really want to know what edibles you ate
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Woohoo I make more money then life saving personnel!

/barley
 
