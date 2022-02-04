 Skip to content
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There is some really cool shiat in here.

Thanks, subs.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


She needs to patent this RTFN if she hasn't already.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
*They

/my bad
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Please use the full quote, Subby: it's "Hold my beer while I copypaste this Reddit thread/Facebook group/Insta feed".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I know about half of those things proving I spend way too much time on Fark.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thanks subby, there were some real cool ones in there, although the last one was depressing about the robot becoming racist and homophobic by studying humans.

"WHO DID YOU LEARN THAT FROM???"
"I learned it from you, OK?????"
 
suebhoney [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fantastic find subby! Thank you!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

suebhoney: Fantastic find subby! Thank you!!


I'll 2nd (or 3rd, whatever) that.  I have seen a few of those, but there's a lot of cool shiat on there
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Please use the full quote, Subby: it's "Hold my beer while I copypaste this Reddit thread/Facebook group/Insta feed".


Any way we can steal from Zuckerberg is a-ok.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They can do that, yet somehow still have half a billion adults who aren't toilet trained and use designated shiatting streets?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, the NYC marathon duck is too cute:

Duck Runs the NYC Marathon (wrinkle the duck)
Youtube hFEFdufsj50


Plus, duck shoes!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicely done subby, thanks!

/the  3D image of the baby for blind parents is awesome
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size

These trees make their own water?
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have given the AI robot a TFD subscription instead of Facebook access
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those blackboard sketches are impressive but he's not drawing embryology diagrams in real time, in multiple colors, with both hands, while lecturing. That professor's course requirements even called for the dreaded "pre-med pen" to help take notes:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mattix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 327x365]


I see a turtle.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size


Oh, it's a UFO!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size

Now this is a neat idea.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 753x800]

They can do that, yet somehow still have half a billion adults who aren't toilet trained and use designated shiatting streets?


How many bridges collapsed in your shiathole country last week?
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: [boredpanda.com image 540x540]
Now this is a neat idea.


Notice the middle car is running the red light.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The one about blue lighting reducing rail station suicides is interesting. As the commenter says, it did have a calming effect - something I noticed the last time I flew on Alaska Airlines, after they converted the "mood lighting" on their former Virgin America planes. VA had used purple, which I thought was even more relaxing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 753x800]

They can do that, yet somehow still have half a billion adults who aren't toilet trained and use designated shiatting streets?

How many bridges collapsed in your shiathole country last week?


One, but at least we don't need a PSA to remind us to poop in the toilet.
UNICEF India Poo Awareness Video
Youtube uI5WRxknOqA
 
IDisME
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
There were only two I had seen before and they were probably on Fark.  The cracks in the pavement filled with mosaic and banning smoking in NZ.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only one I already knew was the blue sinkhole in Belize.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [boredpanda.com image 700x700]

She needs to patent this RTFN if she hasn't already.


https://www.rutgers.edu/news/recycled-plastic-lumber-invented-pioneering-rutgers-professor
They tested it at the
https://ohiodnr.gov/wps/portal/gov/odnr/go-and-do/plan-a-visit/find-a-property/cooperrider-kent-bog-state-nature-preserve
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: [Fark user image image 350x350]

[Fark user image image 425x318]


This was actually on Fark within the past two weeks. Possibly more, but I definitely saw it on here recently.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bennie Crabtree: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 753x800]

They can do that, yet somehow still have half a billion adults who aren't toilet trained and use designated shiatting streets?

How many bridges collapsed in your shiathole country last week?

One, but at least we don't need a PSA to remind us to poop in the toilet.


San Francisco would like a word.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Bennie Crabtree: Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Fark user image 753x800]

They can do that, yet somehow still have half a billion adults who aren't toilet trained and use designated shiatting streets?

How many bridges collapsed in your shiathole country last week?

One, but at least we don't need a PSA to remind us to poop in the toilet.

San Francisco would like a word.


It wouldn't help. Homeless people often have no access to toilets.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [boredpanda.com image 700x700]
These trees make their own water?


Doesn't matter, it has to be done.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: Only one I already knew was the blue sinkhole in Belize.


I dived there once. At the time it was home to bull sharks, not hammerheads. Hammerheads would be awesome but the bull sharks really fit with the vibe of the place. They made an impressive entrance out of the darkness and were pretty farking intimidating (especially after someone had the bright idea to chum the water slightly).
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TedCruz'sCrazyDad: [boredpanda.com image 700x700]
These trees make their own water?


It's a lot more interesting than just planting a bunch of trees:

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/science-nature/great-green-wall-stop-desertification-not-so-much-180960171/
 
morg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: [boredpanda.com image 700x700]

She needs to patent this RTFN if she hasn't already.


That's the outfit I'm going to wear every day when I retire except it's going to be a onesie.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size

This is nifty.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ less than a minute ago  

suebhoney: Fantastic find subby! Thank you!!


Why are you thanking subby for linking to a bored panda? Do you not know what Internet is?
 
