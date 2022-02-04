 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Meet the person who is always in front of you in line at the gas station   (yahoo.com) divider line
43
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man, I hate time travelers. They always try to act so discreet.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One very lucky guy just collected a six-figure lottery win in Virginia, after all 264 of his tickets came up winners in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials say.

I'm not saying he's a time traveler, but he's a time traveler.

/a dumb one though, should have bought 264 Powerball tickets with the winning numbers
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't get this ticket buying strategy.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I don't get this ticket buying strategy.


It's just making the same bet X number of times. It's no different than placing multiple 5 dollar chips on a roulette number. Each chip can be considered a multiple of your bet, or you can just total it all up and say that's your bet.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't get this ticket buying strategy.


Well, that's why he has $132,000 and you don't.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Lsherm: edmo: I don't get this ticket buying strategy.

It's just making the same bet X number of times. It's no different than placing multiple 5 dollar chips on a roulette number. Each chip can be considered a multiple of your bet, or you can just total it all up and say that's your bet.


Yeah, but no.

What you're describing would still be a single wager, but with an increased dollar amount on the table.

This on the other hand is a collective of multiple, repetitive wagers for an individual sum.

It's more like sports betting. You make multiple bets that your team wins, and then collect on each wager if you win.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Walker: One very lucky guy just collected a six-figure lottery win in Virginia, after all 264 of his tickets came up winners in two separate drawings, Virginia Lottery officials say.

I'm not saying he's a time traveler, but he's a time traveler.

/a dumb one though, should have bought 264 Powerball tickets with the winning numbers


Why split a Powerball win 264 ways with yourself? Just get the one ticket and call it a day.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Now he can buy the Lewis and Clark statue
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: I don't get this ticket buying strategy.


People who invest in lottery tickets often do stupid things.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Lots of places have those self-service vending machines. Please, have the common courtesy to go there to get your scratch-off fix than to jam up the line while people are trying to conduct other business.

Oh, but then they don't get to look at the rolls of tickets and try to tell the clerk they only want the ones with the low serial numbers. "What number is that ticket at?" Down into the single digits? They want THAT LAST TICKET ON THE ROLL AND NOT THE OTHERS. What, you can't skip to that ticket? You have to sell me the next one off the roll? I DON'T FARKING WANT THAT ONE! I WANT THAT OTHER ON MFER!
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
RIGGED!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As that is my town, headline is literally true for me.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Why split a Powerball win 264 ways with yourself?


Because if there is another winner you don't split it 50/50 with them. You split it 264/1 with them.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He just had a feeling that his cousin, the lottery draw girl that owed him $132,000, was going to pick those numbers. No idea how he knew.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Lots of places have those self-service vending machines. Please, have the common courtesy to go there to get your scratch-off fix than to jam up the line while people are trying to conduct other business.

Oh, but then they don't get to look at the rolls of tickets and try to tell the clerk they only want the ones with the low serial numbers. "What number is that ticket at?" Down into the single digits? They want THAT LAST TICKET ON THE ROLL AND NOT THE OTHERS. What, you can't skip to that ticket? You have to sell me the next one off the roll? I DON'T FARKING WANT THAT ONE! I WANT THAT OTHER ON MFER!


Back when I smoked I wanted to slay those dipshiats when all I needed was a single pack of my usual.
For that matter the folks that smoke and are trying to figure out which pack to get and have to struggle asking what the price of every one is and also asking for things that clearly aren't behind the clerk.
 
GoldDude
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline"
Unless you keep winning, and then it's not a problem!
 
stuartp9
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.


Tell her she's too late, the guy would have already decided by now.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NeoCortex42: Why split a Powerball win 264 ways with yourself?

Because if there is another winner you don't split it 50/50 with them. You split it 264/1 with them.


That's still less efficient than getting 264 different chances for some winnings.  But if you want efficiency, don't buy lottery tickets.

Basically he bought them because he felt like it.
 
Melvin Lovecraft [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.


I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fano: Back when I smoked I wanted to slay those dipshiats when all I needed was a single pack of my usual.


If you go to a regular place you can walk up, the clerk will hand you your usual as a side transaction, and you hand them the cash and dip out. Get the cash exact or close to it.

If you are spending $7 and hand them a $10, tell them "I'll get the change next time" and they'll have that $3 on credit for you.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You nailed it, subby. I run into our quick-mart for coffee or popcorn, most people have 1 to 5 items, and I get behind the person that does their weekly grocery shopping there, at convenience store prices. Last week I was at Dollar Tree picking up a cheap hairbrush for the gym. One item. Two spots in front of me, the lady spent $73. At Dollar Tree.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.


The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Last week I was at Dollar Tree picking up a cheap hairbrush for the gym. One item. Two spots in front of me, the lady spent $73. At Dollar Tree.


How many items did she get?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.

The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.


Oral contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on.
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He's going to save the cash and invest. In Vegas at the blackjack tables.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Like 7 years ago I was at a convenience store getting a couple things and out of the blue I said, "I hate to do this but could I get 100 scratch-offs, please?"  ($100 worth and I was the only customer there right then.  Told him they were stocking stuffers but I really just had an extra hundred burning a hole in my pocket and thought what the hell.)

I eventually get them all scratched and end up winning* $91 total; so it ultimately cost me $9 for that bit of entertainment.
*winning is technically correct in this case except I put them in a drawer and forgot about them and they expired. :-/
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: You nailed it, subby. I run into our quick-mart for coffee or popcorn, most people have 1 to 5 items, and I get behind the person that does their weekly grocery shopping there, at convenience store prices. Last week I was at Dollar Tree picking up a cheap hairbrush for the gym. One item. Two spots in front of me, the lady spent $73. At Dollar Tree.


Heh, funny enough, last week my mom and I spent $170 there. In my home city there is a "Hope House" where a local charity runs the house to provide a landing for 6 single mothers who have just given birth. They get a year of living provided free so they can save up money to move out, they get counseling sessions with advisors to give advice about good relationship expectations and bad things, and other general advice. They are taking disadvantaged mothers and trying to give them the best start that they can when the otherwise might not know better. Anyways, we put together gift packages with lots of sundries to donate. We give them razors, hair brushes, grooming stuff, etc. As we were ringing up two carts full of stuff we were definitely getting the stink eye from others waiting in line for us to finish cashing out our haul.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought you were referring to the jackwagons who pull into that first spot just off the side road and block the entry for anyone trying to come into the station from said side road.

\only people dumber are the ones that park in the fire lane, which takes up one of the two travel lane past the pumps
\\saw someone park head in once like it was an actual spot, blocking all lanes
\\\we have dumb people that come to my gas station
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.

The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.


https://www.quesnelobserver.com/news/quesnel-dad-claims-million-dollar-cash-prize/

He does sound like a generous guy, but I sure wouldn't be wasting my time trying to get some cash out of him.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Saturn5: mrmopar5287: Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.

The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.

Oral contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on.


I'm pretty sure that one is extra unenforceable
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Saturn5: Oral contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on.


Nicely done.

In small claims court last year my case was after people arguing over a car from the buy-here-pay-here place. The contract was via text message and the judge ruled that the woman who had the car repoed owed the guy about half what he had paid because she had made an agreement with him.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Fano: Saturn5: mrmopar5287: Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.

The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.

Oral contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on.

I'm pretty sure that one is extra unenforceable


If there is a witness or the guy does something dumb like admit he did say that, it's potentially enforceable.
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: NeoCortex42: Why split a Powerball win 264 ways with yourself?

Because if there is another winner you don't split it 50/50 with them. You split it 264/1 with them.


And then the other person uses their winnings to have you murdered.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: What you're describing would still be a single wager, but with an increased dollar amount on the table.

This on the other hand is a collective of multiple, repetitive wagers for an individual sum.


I don't see how it's any different. You're making the same bet, just with more money. It's just addition vs. multiplication, which are both the same thing.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Fano: Saturn5: mrmopar5287: Melvin Lovecraft: SumoJeb: Last week a coworker was telling me about the guy ahead of her at the convenience store bought a lotto ticket and joked he would split the winnings with my coworker.

I'm reading the paper on Wednesday and the lucky bastard was on the front page. He won a million dollars. My coworker lost her shiat when she saw his picture. Now she is trying to track him down so he can give her some of his winnings. Lol I guess there is no problem with holding out a little hope.

I look forward to hearing the rest of this story.

The legal case of an oral contract being enforceable should be a good one.

Oral contracts aren't worth the paper they're written on.

I'm pretty sure that one is extra unenforceable

If there is a witness or the guy does something dumb like admit he did say that, it's potentially enforceable.


1. This is a gambling contract because payment is premised on the outcome of a game of chance. Private lottery contracts are against public policy in California and so are not legal, binding contracts.

2.There is nothing given in exchange for the promise, so it's just an offer that can be rescinded by the offerer at any time. There is no way for you to accept the offer, so it's not binding on them.

-source, some internet law talking guy
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Up until 2018 I had never bought a 50/50 raffle ticket in my life.  But then I'm at a minor league hockey game, in line for food, and a girl scout asked me if I'd buy any tickets to support her troop.  I didn't have the heart to say no so I bought 20 $1 tickets.  Sure enough, I won to the tune of about $400.

A couple weeks later I go to a Dodger/Giants double header in SF with my cousin.  I joke with him that I'm going to buy 50/50 raffle tickets for both games, but if I don't win I'll be pissed and never buy another.  Obviously joking.  But sure enough, my numbers were drawn during the second game.  The win was about $13,500.

I stopped there.  I have won two out of three 50/50 raffles I've bought tickets for in my life.  Maybe I should write a book on how to win those things.

End CSB
 
derpes_simplex [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"He beat odds of 1 in 1,000 by picking the three winning numbers.
State officials didn't give the odds of doing it twice in eight weeks."

Maybe they didn't tell you because they found such a mathematically illiterate question so amusing and decided to let you stew in your stupidity.
 
morg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
and Taylor didn't say how he decided on the numbers.

Of course he won't, that selfish prick. Teach us your system, oh great one.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Fano: This is a gambling contract because payment is premised on the outcome of a game of chance. Private lottery contracts are against public policy in California and so are not legal, binding contracts.


Nice. If I run the office lottery pool when we hit the Powerball, I'm going to tell my former coworkers to get farked when I claim the winnings for myself.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The odds of winning lotto are so bad that you effectively have no chance of winning.  If you buy a whole bunch of picks, you still haven't improved the odds past "not happening".  I occasionally buy a lotto ticket.  I get exactly one quick pick when I do.  I'm hoping to get lucky is all.  No reason to spend a hundred bucks trying to win.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The odds of winning lotto are so bad that you effectively have no chance of winning.  If you buy a whole bunch of picks, you still haven't improved the odds past "not happening".  I occasionally buy a lotto ticket.  I get exactly one quick pick when I do.  I'm hoping to get lucky is all.  No reason to spend a hundred bucks trying to win.


I buy a ticket with the numbers 1 2 3 4 5 6

People say "That's stupid."

Me: "You know what... I don't have the time or effort to explain how wrong you are."
 
