 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   How do some communities deal with their pedophile problem? This Florida community keeps them isolated in a compound that's lined by gator-infested waters   (the-sun.com) divider line
50
    More: Florida, Sex offender, sex offenders, 18-year-old man dating, miles-long Florida road, photographer Sofia Valiente, sex offender, Restoration Destination, 24-acre private  
•       •       •

778 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 5:20 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything in Florida is lined by gator infested waters please be more specific
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Mar-a-Largo?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Everything in Florida is lined by gator infested waters please be more specific


Alternately, all of Florida is a pedo compound.  Could go either way.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some communities keep their pedos in a castle in England.
 
jso2897
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Mar-a-Largo?


We're done here.
Somebody turn off the lights.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Elect them to federal government?
 
robodog
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I think they meant feet =)
 
Goimir
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
But they can't associate with eachother too.  Kinda farked up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think there's something wrong with the article. I suspect the laws say feet, not 1500-2000 mi.
 
morg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When your other option is under a bridge this might not seem too bad.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I think they meant feet =)


You sure?
 
whitroth
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 600x754]


So, even though the law says what the punishment is, they think it should be death.

And then there's the case that I've mentioned before: I knew a guy in FL who had been in jail, and was a registered sex offender.

That was from when he was 18, and he had sex with his 17 yr old girlfriend, and her father, the cop, found out.
 
OmnomnomCookies
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You mean the Gaetz aren't keeping pedophiles out?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whitroth: I think there's something wrong with the article. I suspect the laws say feet, not 1500-2000 mi.


You've not met Florida legislators, have you?  I will give you that the law might say "Bout that far over yonder" and leaves that up to the interpretation of the reader.
 
IncessantHooting
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]


You need to bump that to a radius
 
Tracianne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Some of the cases involve an 18-year-old man dating someone who he thought was older but turned out to be 14 years old or a man who was seen by a child urinating in public, according to previous reports.

There really needs to be a differentiation on these lists.  These two examples versus those who set out to go after children and molest them shouldn't really be on the same freaking list.
 
blasterz
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

robodog: state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I think they meant feet =)


Even then, setting a maximum is a weird goddamned thing to do. Let's just chalk it up to incredibly shiatty reporting.
 
guinsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

morg: When your other option is under a bridge this might not seem too bad.


Still a violation of human rights. Either someone is eligible for release or they aren't.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

IncessantHooting: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]

You need to bump that to a radius


I didn't want to implicate Mexicans and Canadians any more than I had to.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: robodog: state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I think they meant feet =)

You sure?


It is Florida, after all.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whitroth: steklo: [Fark user image 600x754]

So, even though the law says what the punishment is, they think it should be death.

And then there's the case that I've mentioned before: I knew a guy in FL who had been in jail, and was a registered sex offender.

That was from when he was 18, and he had sex with his 17 yr old girlfriend, and her father, the cop, found out.


I know someone who got drunk and peed behind a bar around 1:30am. A cop was camping in the parking lot trolling for DUIs and nailed him on an indecent exposure charge.

Kind of makes me take sex offender status with a grain of salt.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I suppose it is better than under the Tuttle Causeway (which for years was the only legal place in the City of Miami they could reside).
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

whitroth: So, even though the law says what the punishment is, they think it should be death


Well, we don't know the full story do we?  Perhaps that guy wearing the shirt was a victim or maybe one of his kids were. Of course one would feel strongly about how to treat pedos.

Sorry for your friend. In jail at 18 for screwing a cop's daughter. I'm sure he's under a lot of therapy about that now. Or should be anyway.
 
philodough
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Miles?
So are there like no kids in Florida?
 
palelizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

Oddly specific, yet vague. Can they live more then 2500 miles away from children, or do they have to stay within range? And is it anywhere a child might be? How do you comply with that? Could be children anywhere, those farkers move around a bunch.

And of course, the miles issue.
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Pastor Dick Witherow

Pastor Dick Wither-ow

Interesting name.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Mar-a-Largo?


I was thinking Ave Maria
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: suppose it is better than under the Tuttle


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]


For you European Farkers. For scale.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Some of the cases involve an 18-year-old man dating someone who he thought was older but turned out to be 14 years old or a man who was seen by a child urinating in public, according to previous reports.

There really needs to be a differentiation on these lists.  These two examples versus those who set out to go after children and molest them shouldn't really be on the same freaking list.


Nah. Toss the pissing in public guy in genpop and let everyone think he's a chomo. I hate public urination just that much. Find a bathroom, or piss your goddamn pants or else it's a shiv in the liver going back to  Pod D after rec break. Vote for me as mayor.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But enough about Matt Gaetz's house
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hey everyone, when TFA said "miles" I think they meant "feet".
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 600x754]


That's how we got PizzaGate.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ok I understand not wanting a pedo near kids, but

"The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be."

seems a bit excessive.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pueblonative
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]

For you European Farkers. For scale.

[i.imgur.com image 850x1009]


Just to be the man that falls down at your door?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Everything in Florida is lined by gator infested waters please be more specific


Dramatic effect.
 
comrade
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I used to live in Ventura CA and there was a homeless camp under the 101 freeway at the Ventura river and it was the only place where sex offenders could live and follow the rules. It was vast with hundreds of people that worked in local businesses and farms. I came across it on my runs. It burned down a couple of times while I was there during droughts but always rebuilt. This was over ten years ago.

I was back this Christmas/New Years and there's no sign of the camp. There's now a boardwalk along the river where the camp was with families hiking.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

whitroth: steklo: [Fark user image 600x754]

So, even though the law says what the punishment is, they think it should be death.

And then there's the case that I've mentioned before: I knew a guy in FL who had been in jail, and was a registered sex offender.

That was from when he was 18, and he had sex with his 17 yr old girlfriend, and her father, the cop, found out.


Met someone in that situation when visiting my ex when he was in prison.  Dude got 15 years when he was 18 for having sex with his 16 going on 17 year old girlfriend and her parents found out.  He gets out next year.
 
dryknife
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ms Ex and I went to some town in Florida that was inhabited mostly by psychics and palm readers and the like, and just about every little house had a shingle hanging out front professing the owners' particular spiritual specialty.

There was a little psychic grocery store in town. On the way in I noticed several "have you seen this child" posters, which made me wonder about the psychic abilities of the townsfolk, of which up until then I had not questioned.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]


Not to mention we know for a fact that that circle is filled entirely with spoiled children.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So if so pedo does manage to drag home a victim they have convenient access to some some gators to help dispose of the evidence?

/not sure you thought your cunning plan all the way through
 
knbwhite
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Tracianne: Some of the cases involve an 18-year-old man dating someone who he thought was older but turned out to be 14 years old or a man who was seen by a child urinating in public, according to previous reports.

There really needs to be a differentiation on these lists.  These two examples versus those who set out to go after children and molest them shouldn't really be on the same freaking list.

Nah. Toss the pissing in public guy in genpop and let everyone think he's a chomo. I hate public urination just that much. Find a bathroom, or piss your goddamn pants or else it's a shiv in the liver going back to  Pod D after rec break. Vote for me as mayor.


How do you feel about breastfeeding in public?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tracianne: Some of the cases involve an 18-year-old man dating someone who he thought was older but turned out to be 14 years old or a man who was seen by a child urinating in public, according to previous reports.

There really needs to be a differentiation on these lists.  These two examples versus those who set out to go after children and molest them shouldn't really be on the same freaking list.


The oft-cited case of "I took a leak in an alley and was branded as a sex offender!" doesn't exist.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dryknife: Ms Ex and I went to some town in Florida that was inhabited mostly by psychics and palm readers and the like, and just about every little house had a shingle hanging out front professing the owners' particular spiritual specialty.

There was a little psychic grocery store in town. On the way in I noticed several "have you seen this child" posters, which made me wonder about the psychic abilities of the townsfolk, of which up until then I had not questioned.


Call any of them. If they pick up the phone and say "Hello, who is this?" you can hang up, because they're not very talented.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

knbwhite: Subtonic: Tracianne: Some of the cases involve an 18-year-old man dating someone who he thought was older but turned out to be 14 years old or a man who was seen by a child urinating in public, according to previous reports.

There really needs to be a differentiation on these lists.  These two examples versus those who set out to go after children and molest them shouldn't really be on the same freaking list.

Nah. Toss the pissing in public guy in genpop and let everyone think he's a chomo. I hate public urination just that much. Find a bathroom, or piss your goddamn pants or else it's a shiv in the liver going back to  Pod D after rec break. Vote for me as mayor.

How do you feel about breastfeeding in public?


CASTRATION! DOUBLE CASTRATION!
 
yellowjester
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The community has been self-described as a safe haven for sex offenders who need a place to live because of the state's laws that requires anyone on the registry to live between 1,000 and 2,500 miles from anywhere children might be.

I could see where that might be a problem. This is a 1000 mile diameter circle.
[Fark user image image 850x531]

For you European Farkers. For scale.

[i.imgur.com image 850x1009]


How many Bananas is that?
 
Tracianne
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dryknife: Ms Ex and I went to some town in Florida that was inhabited mostly by psychics and palm readers and the like, and just about every little house had a shingle hanging out front professing the owners' particular spiritual specialty.

There was a little psychic grocery store in town. On the way in I noticed several "have you seen this child" posters, which made me wonder about the psychic abilities of the townsfolk, of which up until then I had not questioned.


I've always wondered why psychics post business hours.  Why not just open when they "know" you are going to be arriving.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.