(The US Sun)   Overcharged doctor tells patients to swallow battery fluid before having X-rays, they listen and now seven are dead and dozens poisoned. Will definitely be charged with more than battery   (the-sun.com) divider line
49
•       •       •

49 Comments     (+0 »)
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Murder.

That's murder.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was worried this happened in the US. Being Russia explains it all.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: I was worried this happened in the US. Being Russia explains it all.


Pretty sure someone on Fox is already working on selling this as the next COVID treatment that Biden doesn't want you to have.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia? I have a feeling this doctor is gonna be "accidentally" falling out of a window soon.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he think one barium compound is the same as any other?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's an honest mistake. He meant to prescribe polonium.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.


DRTA huh?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: "accidentally" falling out of a window soon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Did he think one barium compound is the same as any other?


Well one thing is for sure when he's done with his patients there's only one thing left to do, barium.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Russia? I have a feeling this doctor is gonna be "accidentally" falling out of a window soon.


I was wondering how many of the victims were Russian opposition members.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are relieved it's only seven dead. They were afraid the number of dead would keep going and going and going...
 
Esroc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.


Protecting the stupid from themselves is the one major pillar of the liberal ideology that I just can't get on board with. There's a point where your compassion for everyone decreases the quality of life for everyone. Because you've spent so many resources on corralling idiots and their survival means going on to infect all manner of society with their deficiencies and rotting the entire structure of society from the inside.

See the homeless problem in Portland as an example. Everyone being too afraid to be mean to the junkies has turned the whole city into an unlivable dumpster.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.

DRTA huh?


Nope. Have now. Hoooooly shiat.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet battery fluid works WAY better than ivermectin at preventing COVID. We should make that trend.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.

Protecting the stupid from themselves is the one major pillar of the liberal ideology that I just can't get on board with. There's a point where your compassion for everyone decreases the quality of life for everyone. Because you've spent so many resources on corralling idiots and their survival means going on to infect all manner of society with their deficiencies and rotting the entire structure of society from the inside.

See the homeless problem in Portland as an example. Everyone being too afraid to be mean to the junkies has turned the whole city into an unlivable dumpster.


Yeah, I just read the article though. They straight up poisoned these people.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Nothing about the story makes sense. First I assume they mean cat scans.

Maybe he used the wrong stuff instead of the dye. But battery "fluid" doesn't come in powder form. Maybe lye?  Does the dye even come as a powder?

My BS meter is going off.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Battery fluid" is nonsense.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barium_sulfate_suspension is routinely used as an x-ray contrast agent. You might find traces of that same chemical in a car battery but you could just as easily call it "drilling mud" or "oil paint".

As I understand it, this technical powder was sold for some kind of laboratory research, and not for oral use.

So you don't even know what chemical it was, but it was a powder. That rules out the actual fluid in a car battery (sulfuric acid) so what even is the point of putting that into your article?
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Nothing about the story makes sense. First I assume they mean cat scans.

Maybe he used the wrong stuff instead of the dye. But battery "fluid" doesn't come in powder form. Maybe lye?  Does the dye even come as a powder?

My BS meter is going off.


It's a story in the Sun. Your BS meter has been properly calibrated.

Sadly, my BS Meyer is out of batteries.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luckily, they are a civilized country and have socialized medicine, so no harm, no foul.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A barium solution is used for certain radiology exams and is very safe. You drink it and they take pictures. Guessing it was a different form of barium?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: "Battery fluid" is nonsense.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Barium_sulfate_suspension is routinely used as an x-ray contrast agent. You might find traces of that same chemical in a car battery but you could just as easily call it "drilling mud" or "oil paint".

As I understand it, this technical powder was sold for some kind of laboratory research, and not for oral use.

So you don't even know what chemical it was, but it was a powder. That rules out the actual fluid in a car battery (sulfuric acid) so what even is the point of putting that into your article?


It's called sensationalization. "Man drinks litres of an industrial solvent every day!!!"
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile.....in 3rd world America, Inept response by TFG to viral outbreak has now killed 898,000...
 
Remarkable_Anus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark would you listen to that advice? I doublecheck everything my doctor tells me.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fnordfocus: AirForceVet: I was worried this happened in the US. Being Russia explains it all.

Pretty sure someone on Fox is already working on selling this as the next COVID treatment that Biden doesn't want you to have.


That'd be fine, tbh
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: big pig peaches: Nothing about the story makes sense. First I assume they mean cat scans.

Maybe he used the wrong stuff instead of the dye. But battery "fluid" doesn't come in powder form. Maybe lye?  Does the dye even come as a powder?

My BS meter is going off.

It's a story in the Sun. Your BS meter has been properly calibrated.

Sadly, my BS Meyer is out of batteries.


BS Meyer is the name of my tofu bologna brand for vegans.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
quack.mp4
Youtube q38Y5FLK63k
 
Daeva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

big pig peaches: Nothing about the story makes sense. First I assume they mean cat scans.

Maybe he used the wrong stuff instead of the dye. But battery "fluid" doesn't come in powder form. Maybe lye?  Does the dye even come as a powder?

My BS meter is going off.


It dries into a white powder if exposed to air for long periods
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remarkable_Anus: Why the fark would you listen to that advice? I doublecheck everything my doctor tells me.


Do you also double check and chemically test all the powders your doctor gives you?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head clinician or villainous sidekick from season 2 of Archer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Luckily, they are a civilized country and have socialized medicine, so no harm, no foul.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.

DRTA huh?


Patients were told was battery fluid and they still drink it that's on them. Unfortunately, the article that I did read doesn't specify if this was the case.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: A barium solution is used for certain radiology exams and is very safe. You drink it and they take pictures. Guessing it was a different form of barium?


That makes sense. But what kind of barium is just laying around a hospital. Maybe in Russia they use a powder for solution and got the mix wrong? But would that even cause the symptoms they say? I doubt it.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the doctor gave bad advice to his patients and now we have to barium?
 
Tracianne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Remarkable_Anus: Why the fark would you listen to that advice? I doublecheck everything my doctor tells me.


They handed them a cup of fluid and said drink this.  Patients said ow ow it burns and I can't see.  Doc says yeah that can happen get in the xray machine.  Patients sent home to die.
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Esroc: Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.

Protecting the stupid from themselves is the one major pillar of the liberal ideology that I just can't get on board with. There's a point where your compassion for everyone decreases the quality of life for everyone. Because you've spent so many resources on corralling idiots and their survival means going on to infect all manner of society with their deficiencies and rotting the entire structure of society from the inside.

See the homeless problem in Portland as an example. Everyone being too afraid to be mean to the junkies has turned the whole city into an unlivable dumpster.


Idiots kill smart people all the time with their bad decisions. Problem is, we can't know that that new baby isn't going to grow up into an idiot. So, we take precautions so the adult children in our society don't make life worse for the rest of us.

/also, being an idiot doesn't mean you should die
 
WTP 2
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
first ?

SHOCKING !
 
drwiki [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Walker: Russia? I have a feeling this doctor is gonna be "accidentally" falling out of a window soon.


What the hell kind of windows are in Russian hospitals?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: Pretty sure someone on Fox is already working on selling this as the next COVID treatment that Biden doesn't want you to have.


Hopefully they are successful.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Barium sulphate, literally used in batteries...and radiology.

It would have been a far less sexy title if they had said doctor substituted non-medical grade compound. Still as sickening, but would you click on it.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: AirForceVet: I was worried this happened in the US. Being Russia explains it all.

Pretty sure someone on Fox is already working on selling this as the next COVID treatment that Biden doesn't want you to have.


That was my first thought too.
 
palelizard
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BigMax: big pig peaches: Nothing about the story makes sense. First I assume they mean cat scans.

Maybe he used the wrong stuff instead of the dye. But battery "fluid" doesn't come in powder form. Maybe lye?  Does the dye even come as a powder?

My BS meter is going off.

It's a story in the Sun. Your BS meter has been properly calibrated.

Sadly, my BS Meyer is out of batteries.


It's a Sun story about something that happened in foreign land. Definitely getting some pings on the meter.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The victims suffered agonising deaths and chronic injuries after the deadly blunder at St Petersburg's Municipal Diagnostic Centre No. 1 clinic in Russia.

It was later downgraded to No. 2 clinic in Russia.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Esroc: Dictatorial_Flair: If someone tells you to eat a battery and you are stupid enough to listen to them, it's still at least a little bit your fault if you're older than like ten.

Protecting the stupid from themselves is the one major pillar of the liberal ideology that I just can't get on board with. There's a point where your compassion for everyone decreases the quality of life for everyone. Because you've spent so many resources on corralling idiots and their survival means going on to infect all manner of society with their deficiencies and rotting the entire structure of society from the inside.

See the homeless problem in Portland as an example. Everyone being too afraid to be mean to the junkies has turned the whole city into an unlivable dumpster.


Wow this is like an atom bomb chain reaction of stupid. One guy doesn't read the article and assumes he knows everything and spouts off an uninformed opinion and then some other guy comes along and goes off on nothing more than the first guy's dumb take.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

fnordfocus: AirForceVet: I was worried this happened in the US. Being Russia explains it all.

Pretty sure someone on Fox is already working on selling this as the next COVID treatment that Biden doesn't want you to have.


Sounds like a self-correcting problem.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Did he think one barium compound is the same as any other?


This was more like a bury 'em compound.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Barium, my x-rayed son. You'll rest in peace once this is done.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The captions were like mad libs of big thesaurus synonyms for "tragically"
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I knew that was going to be Russia, just from the headline
 
