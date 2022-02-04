 Skip to content
 
(Pocono Record)   Zoo doors left unlocked. Instead of cash, man steals bobcat. A--, would not steal again   (poconorecord.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Blanche is an elderly cat, medicated for arthritis and a heart condition. She's a sweetheart, too, Lowris said, but he knows she didn't like to be manhandled. Employees found chunks of hair and a broken claw in the parking lot

That piece of sh*t. LEAVE BLANCHE ALONE!

state police believe the man may have been injured in the struggle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folk just wake up the mornin' with the ancient yammerin' in their head: "Imma steal an elderly bobcat today."

You can't explain that.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's the $50 the guy apparently decided to "pay" for the bobcat that gets me.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I feel like stealing a bobcat is its own punishment.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
For the few of you who haven't seen it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Plot twist: he was trying to steal an office chair.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: For the few of you who haven't seen it

[Fark user image 408x379]


*shakes tiny stick-figure fist*
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hopefully, the perp...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ narrator: this is in no way the perp
 
Subtonic
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
He had an 'eastern European' accent according to the news report. I'm not surprised.
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


I guess Billy Ray figured he'd raised Miley, what's another wild animal?
 
Special Guest
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Russ1642: For the few of you who haven't seen it

[Fark user image image 408x379]


i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
a rolled-up $50 bill left in her place.

He thought it was a self-serve pet store.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
hub-4.comView Full Size

Don't make them angry. You wouldn't like them when they're angry.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: [i.imgflip.com image 500x639]


Christ - that guy is the textbook definition of creep.
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's the $50 the guy apparently decided to "pay" for the bobcat that gets me.


Considering exotic domestic cats go for thousands, I think he greatly underestimated the value of a tamed bobcat.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

holdmybones: PartTimeBuddha: [i.imgflip.com image 500x639]

Christ - that guy is the textbook definition of creep.


Show me a dude that owns an illegal wildcat that isn't a creep. The fact he "paid" for it somehow makes it even worse. It's always a Russian or a Pollack around here that buys motherfarking houses in cash. Bunch of theiving rules-dont-apply-to-me assholes.

Long rant available by request.
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: a rolled-up $50 bill left in her place.

He thought it was a self-serve pet store.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kabloink: wxboy: It's the $50 the guy apparently decided to "pay" for the bobcat that gets me.

Considering exotic domestic cats go for thousands, I think he greatly underestimated the value of a tamed bobcat.


There's no such thing as a tamed bobcat.  Bobcats do not belong in your home.  Unless it's last name is Goldthwait.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Russ1642: For the few of you who haven't seen it

[Fark user image image 408x379]


"wuuuh"/(sad startled sound) - me

"What happened?" - boyfriend

"Some asshole stole a bobcat!" - me

"Did he put it on ebay?" - boyfriend

True story.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Subtonic: holdmybones: PartTimeBuddha: [i.imgflip.com image 500x639]

Christ - that guy is the textbook definition of creep.

Show me a dude that owns an illegal wildcat that isn't a creep. The fact he "paid" for it somehow makes it even worse. It's always a Russian or a Pollack around here that buys motherfarking houses in cash. Bunch of theiving rules-dont-apply-to-me assholes.

Long rant available by request.


Zoos and sanctuaries have been trying to ban this for years: https://www.turpentinecreek.org/advocacy/
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Big cats or wild cats, if they're a rescue as a kitten can be raised in a house by a dedicated person, but the bobcat eventually needs to be a bobcat, and go outside after being rehabbed. Domestic house cats are well suited for their roles, but wild cats belong in the wild. They get mentally messed up from developing biological instincts and being in the wrong environment.
 
