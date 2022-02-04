 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Five people killed and one injured during avalanche at ski hotspot in Australia. This has Subby perplexed as he thought it was summer there   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
10
    More: Scary, The Sun, Newspaper, The Times, News of the World, News Corporation, Innsbruck, Salzburg, News International  
•       •       •

261 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 8:46 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh! The 'roo manity!

//I'll let myself out
//koala
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
...and the avalanche won by a landslide!
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


summer skiing
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Don't eat the yellow snow
In the outback
Where the dingos go
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ha.  Well done, stubby!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's a koala-ty headline right there.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Perhaps that was the problem. Should have gone to a ski coldspot.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The victims had been "off-piste" when the avalanche struck, official Patrick Ortler said.

And I'll bet the survivor was the opposite of that.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is that Australian code for some backwoods weirdo whipping out a giant bowie knife everytime he gets the chance?
 
skinbubble
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.