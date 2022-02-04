 Skip to content
(CNN)   Amir Locke bodycam footage released, drawing condemnation even from Minnesota gun rights group. Prosecutors say criminal charges will be considered   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Police, Minneapolis Police Department officers, Amir Locke's life, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Constable, police policies, Locke's parents, death of Amir Locke  
•       •       •

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
'considered'
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: 'considered'


Seems like a lot of paperwork for a successful standard police lynching action.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops wanted the guy dead and they killed him.  What's to investigate?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to hold onto your gun, you can't be sleeping with the thing. You need to parade around in the streets with Meal Team Six. Nobody messes with those bad boys.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Press Conference On Amir Locke Killing Turns Contentious
Youtube c5gam-p_syM
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they straight-up murdered that poor guy.

Minneapolis PD supposedly changed their policy on no-knock warrants back in 2020, but they still keep requesting and getting them. Of special note in this instance, they were doing all of this on behalf of St. Paul Police in the course of some purported homicide investigation. St. Paul PD did not make any request for a no-knock. Minneapolis PD decided to insert that on their own ... or at least that's what being reported as of this afternoon.

Our city is just lucky right now that it's basically 0 degrees outside or we'd be right back where we were after George Floyd was murdered.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?



Yes?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: The cops wanted the guy dead and they killed him.  What's to investigate?


Well, a guy. So far they're having trouble connecting this guy to the guy they were actually after.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
so what did the victim do wrong this time?
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?



Amir Locke carried a handgun because he was a DoorDash driver, and with news of increased carjackings, "he wanted to protect himself while doing DoorDash to make sure that nothing happens to him," his father Andre Locke says. They have family in law enforcement.

- Tony Webster (@webster) February 4, 2022
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The 2A does not apply when within 100 feet of the police. Unless they think you are on their side.
 
spleef420
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so what did the victim do wrong this time?


Sleeping while Black.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A midnight no-knock for a homicide investigation?

Where they worried someone was going to try to flush a body down the toilet?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spleef420: Hyjamon: so what did the victim do wrong this time?

Sleeping while Black.


I thought that was on the list already?

Maybe it needs to be more specific...Sleeping on the coach wrapped in blanket while black.
 
telejester
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

spleef420: Hyjamon: so what did the victim do wrong this time?

Sleeping while Black.


dammit....beat me to it
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
kmgenesis23:St. Paul PD did not make any request for a no-knock. Minneapolis PD decided to insert that on their own
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?


I see what you did there.
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't worry, soon it'll turn out he had an unpaid speeding ticket or something, therefore shooting him was completely justified.  These always seem to turn into "well, they did something wrong at some point"-fests.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Cops lie. All of the time. About everything. About things you have seen with your own eyes. You should assume they are lying about everything all of the time until proven otherwise.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: 22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?


He found out the hard way he was right, didn't he?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.


So the cops will shoot more of them?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Strib has a pay-wall but pretty sure everybody gets a couple free articles per month. So here's the source on MPD inserting the no-knock request.

https://www.startribune.com/freeman-ellison-to-partner-in-review-of-amir-locke-fatal-shooting-by-minneapolis-police-officer/600143065/
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so what did the victim do wrong this time?


Apparently nothing, but I'm sure at this very minute Fox News is frantically digging up any criminal records in his family going back five generations.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Officials said that officers would be required to announce their presence and purpose before entering"

And what consequences are there for not announcing?

...

Yea that's what I thought. So it's not really required then is it?
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Minnesota iced
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
And he wasn't a target of the warrant? Did they even have the right address?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What happen to the bootlickers from this morning?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.

So the cops will shoot more of them?


This. This is the second recent event where having a gun readily available at home has led to being shot. There have been many more of these. Arming up against the police is a really stupid idea.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Russ1642: 22 and slept with a gun. Did he think armed intruders were going to bust open his door and shoot him or something?

I see what you did there.


It appears that the majority of farkers didn't.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So this guy was sleeping with his gun near him. He wakes up to find police with guns pointed and demanding he get on the ground. He moves to get on the ground. They see his gun. They shoot him dead.

Sums it up?
 
Fonaibung
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me: [Fark user image 680x508]

Cops lie. All of the time. About everything. About things you have seen with your own eyes. You should assume they are lying about everything all of the time until proven otherwise.


The "do your own research" defense has been tainted by horse paste enthusiasts. Someone needs to break it to this poor woman. The egg on her face!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: So this guy was sleeping with his gun near him. He wakes up to find police with guns pointed and demanding he get on the ground. He moves to get on the ground. They see his gun. They shoot him dead.

Sums it up?


You forgot the most important detail: He was young & black. So of course his drug blood work has been fast tracked and the cops are likely already interrogating his teachers to find out if they can call him a hulking thug.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: And he wasn't a target of the warrant? Did they even have the right address?


they somehow had a key for that address, Landlord or building owner?

/not a locksmith
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.

So the cops will shoot more of them?

This. This is the second recent event where having a gun readily available at home has led to being shot. There have been many more of these. Arming up against the police is a really stupid idea.


Well, there are two alternatives: 1) Repeal the 2nd Amendment and straight-up banning most firearm possession broadly and generally a la Japan or Australia. 2) Get rid of most armed police. But since neither of those will ever happen ... might as well arm up. Will it end in more people getting shot? Yes. But at least those people will have a chance to shoot back and take some bad actors out with them.
 
mononymous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: so what did the victim do wrong this time?


Had a gun in his hand, possibly pointed at officers.
 
moike
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.

So the cops will shoot more of them?

This. This is the second recent event where having a gun readily available at home has led to being shot. There have been many more of these. Arming up against the police is a really stupid idea.


All I'm reading is shoot first before they get a chance.
 
moike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

moike: FarkingChas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.

So the cops will shoot more of them?

This. This is the second recent event where having a gun readily available at home has led to being shot. There have been many more of these. Arming up against the police is a really stupid idea.

All I'm reading is shoot first before they get a chance.


The cops that is, fark the police, in case anybody is unclear.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: So this guy was sleeping with his gun near him. He wakes up to find police with guns pointed and demanding he get on the ground. He moves to get on the ground. They see his gun. They shoot him dead.

Sums it up?


You forgot to mention the police used a no-knock and did not announce themselves until after the murder.

BAM BAM
Police!
BAM
Stop resisting!
BAM BAM BAM
Show us BAM your handsBAM!
 
jayhawkeye2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Body camera video shows Minneapolis officers shooting Black man during no-knock warrant. Attorneys say he wasn't the target"

I guess what depends on what you consider a "target"
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Yeah, they straight-up murdered that poor guy.

Minneapolis PD supposedly changed their policy on no-knock warrants back in 2020, but they still keep requesting and getting them. ...

Our city is just lucky right now that it's basically 0 degrees outside or we'd be right back where we were after George Floyd was murdered.


They changed the policy in the wrong direction
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: fiddlehead: So this guy was sleeping with his gun near him. He wakes up to find police with guns pointed and demanding he get on the ground. He moves to get on the ground. They see his gun. They shoot him dead.

Sums it up?

You forgot the most important detail: He was young & black. So of course his drug blood work has been fast tracked and the cops are likely already interrogating his teachers to find out if they can call him a hulking thug.


I'm trying to figure out what this man was magically supposed to do in this situation to not get murdered by the cops.
Announce he had a gun?
Philando Castile did that but.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: FarkingChas: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Richard Hertz: I really hope black folks are arming themselves.

Loudly and in record numbers.

So the cops will shoot more of them?

This. This is the second recent event where having a gun readily available at home has led to being shot. There have been many more of these. Arming up against the police is a really stupid idea.

Well, there are two alternatives: 1) Repeal the 2nd Amendment and straight-up banning most firearm possession broadly and generally a la Japan or Australia. 2) Get rid of most armed police. But since neither of those will ever happen ... might as well arm up. Will it end in more people getting shot? Yes. But at least those people will have a chance to shoot back and take some bad actors out with them.


Yes, more people will be shot. Shooting back and killing a police will only happen in your 2A fantasies.
 
Broom
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: I'm sure at this very minute Fox News is frantically digging up any criminal records in his family going back five generations.


Seven generations - all the way back to Ham.

/!serious
//Poe's Law requires me to state that
 
surrounded by assholes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just watched the body cam footage and am absolutely disgusted. Poor guy was just sleeping in his apartment and was summarily executed by these bastards.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This makes me want to have a house where serving a no knock warrant would be incredibly difficult.  Like walls made of several feet of concrete and a blast resistant door, followed by a second blast resistant door.  I'd love to have the money to FORCE the police to knock, or at least slow them down on the way in.  Who am I kidding, though, they aren't coming here, I'm a middle aged straight laced white dude who lives in the middle of nowhere.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
In the video, the expression on that Omar guy's face is so pissed off as he processes the information he needs to summarize. Like he realizes the words "NEW DAY" behind him are perfect ironies.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fuk da police
 
