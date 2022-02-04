 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   New expedition sets out to discover if legendary Antarctic shipwreck has Endured   (bbc.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy, Antarctica, Imperial Trans-Antarctic Expedition, cruel sea-ice, severe ice conditions, wreck site, actual people, veteran polar geographer, first land crossing of Antarctica  
ekdikeo4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why? just leave it down there.  omg.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Isn't this a repeat about the ass and scuttlebutt headline the other day?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Isn't this a repeat about the ass and scuttlebutt headline the other day?


Uh, no. Endurance and Endeavor are completely different ships.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
WAT? Um.....didn't Endurance get crushed in the ice? I'm fairly certain that Endurance got crushed in the ice and that's why they set off in 3-20 foot boats to Elephant Island.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If you're interested, read this, it will blow your mind. It's insane what they went through, and they all came back alive.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x678]

If you're interested, read this, it will blow your mind. It's insane what they went through, and they all came back alive.


Excellent account.  Straightforward, not embellished, still a fantastic story.

th.bing.comView Full Size


RIP Mrs Chippy
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: WAT? Um.....didn't Endurance get crushed in the ice? I'm fairly certain that Endurance got crushed in the ice and that's why they set off in 3-20 foot boats to Elephant Island.


TFA says they're trying to find it on the ocean floor.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x678]

If you're interested, read this, it will blow your mind. It's insane what they went through, and they all came back alive.


It was such an odd combination of "riveting" and "agony." You could just feel their exhaustion as one ordeal after another got thrown at them. "Survived that ice breakup? Surprise, here's a leopard seal! Survived a soaked open ocean crossing in a lifeboat? Here's an inhospitable shore and a mountain range to cross!"
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: iheartscotch: WAT? Um.....didn't Endurance get crushed in the ice? I'm fairly certain that Endurance got crushed in the ice and that's why they set off in 3-20 foot boats to Elephant Island.

TFA says they're trying to find it on the ocean floor.


There's not much left to find. The only reason that Terror was so well preserved is she wasn't crushed in the ice.

/ there's a Canadian Park services channel on YouTube that's been documenting Terror and Erebus. TLDR, Terror is exceptionally well preserved. Erebus is much less so because she got crushed
 
wrenchboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Walker: Isn't this a repeat about the ass and scuttlebutt headline the other day?

Uh, no. Endurance and Endeavor are completely different ships.


But subby talks about an Expedition. Pay attention.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
