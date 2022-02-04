 Skip to content
(Gizmodo)   Study shows crowdfunding for medical bills almost never works. Subby wishes we had free medical care for all at the point of service, but hard things just aren't possible   (gizmodo.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
By "works" they mean "raised enough money to meet their goals."

Most people aren't even trying to cover their bills - they're just trying to reduce the pain. Face it, for a serious illness, bills are so astronomical that even if all your friends had a $1000 to spare, you'd still be well short.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If only there was a better way.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How about an article about how a shiathole country such as this can waste trillions on murder-toys instead of providing healthcare (which should include mental).
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
people living in poorer neighborhoods raised less money than those in richer areas.

♫ And it still is news... ♫
 
skyotter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Other people paying for your bills is communism.

Except when it's capitalism.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Remove "obscene profit" from the equation.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We could get universal healthcare, but being the richest country in the world means we can't afford it. Meanwhile, the USS Enterprise CVN-80 is going to be finished soon.
 
xalres
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Greatest country in the world, where your kids practice hiding from gunmen in school, and you can completely fark over the lives of you and everyone in your family just by getting sick. Greatest. Country. Evurrrrr!
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
California took another shot at universal coverage this week with AB 1400.

Didn't work.  I'd like to give you a good summary as to why but I didn't look too closely at it.  I didn't want to get my hopes up.  Turned out to be the right call.
 
what the cat dragged in
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Health Care Sharing Ministries: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube oFetFqrVBNc
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Needs the 'Murica tag.
 
