(Vice)   287127.571428571428571   (vice.com) divider line
16
    More: Asinine  
•       •       •

665 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 2:56 PM (11 minutes ago)



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delusion is a common human condition.  They gots it.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.

Even includes the Agenda 21 bullshiat.
 
TheMaskedArmadillo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
867-5309
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
0118999881999119725    3
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They'll believe anything except the truth.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheMaskedArmadillo: 867-5309


CPL-5938
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"01189998819991197253" - IT Crowd - Emergency Number
Youtube uhzruJ0BzoI
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm looking forward to stating I'm a Satanist as soon as someone tells me that something is "satanic".
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
4 8 15 16 23 42
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x566]


My wifi password, fark!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is everyone in the UK named "Piers" an idiot?
Because I've lived a long time and I've only ever heard of two people named Piers and they're both idiots.
You can probably guess the other one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
987
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: My wifi password, fark!!


no worries...its a good password, no one will figure it out.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My favorite thing about the whole Alpha animal thing is that the paper that originally put forward the idea has been disproven completely. There are no Alphas.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...bemoaned the doubters questioning whether the investigation was even happenfdanging, and made an apparently veiled threat...

These Britishisms are getting out of hand.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

