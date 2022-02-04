 Skip to content
 
(Yahoo)   Sword-wielding millionaire releases cobras on busy road in Thailand   (uk.news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Strange, Ernest Shackleton, 35-day mission, Weddell Sea, heavy sea ice, Endurance, extreme weather, research vessel, Roald Amundsen  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have an alibi
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate when that happens.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why not it's Friday
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One night in Bangkok.....and you want to GTFO after seeing this.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
toys.hisstank.comView Full Size
Wat scene may look like
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon three ghosts will visit him on Vesak Eve to tell him the error of his ways.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hum a few bars...
 
Unrepentant Fool [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crap. I knew I shouldn't have sold that guy my spare cobras.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was there a cold slither?

Cold Slither
Youtube bnM-u7rZwtI
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What cobras on a road may look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could you, like, not do that? Thanks.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many drugs is he on?
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can it be HOTY if its from the source?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's just me, but if I was a millionaire I would pay somebody else to do all my sword-wielding, cobra-releasing rituals.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... as you do...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: How many drugs is he on?


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got to say, it takes a brave man to do that.

Not the crazed, cobra-releasing sword dance, but taking your shirt off with a gut like that in the middle of a metropolis.
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That awkward moment when you take a nice long bath, but ordered the wrong salts....
 
berylman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thulsa Doom understands your need for expository anguish
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reverse St. Patrick?
 
