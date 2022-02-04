 Skip to content
(ABC News)   Police raid finds 37 cannabis plants, 228 grams of marijuana, 52 tarantulas, a python, three scorpions, four turtles, two lizards in the Pogona family and 16 beetles. Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Belgium with all that stuff   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    Strange, Belgium, Spider bite, Tarantula, Plant, Belgian police searching, Cannabis, Brussels apartment, Arthropod  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And a partridge in a pear tree!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No vegemite sandwich?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they didn't even shoot either of the two men? What kind of police work is that?
 
Chaghatai [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the cops busted a small-time grower and the person liked keeping critters - farkin pigs
 
Somaticasual [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or at the very least, an awesomely absurd Blues Brothers remake....
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turns out Ellie Mae is pretty freaky...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard about some bad drug habits but tarantulas are quite awkward to roll up and hard to light.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, peartree and the partridge made it out okay?!? C'mon subby, don't leave out the important details!!
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snitches
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jokerscrowbar: I've heard about some bad drug habits but tarantulas are quite awkward to roll up and hard to light.


The trick is to light them on fire first. They curl right up after that.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor things.  I wouldn't wish a Belgian on any tarantula, no matter how many people they bit in the past.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cops: it was 228 Grams!

Anyone else: It's a 1/2 pound.

I think pigs are trained to make things sound bigger than they are. For example, they'll never admit they're packing 5 inches, it's always 127mm.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: And a partridge in a pear tree!


Done in one. I got the lights.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet it was tough to get the handcuffs on those beetles.
 
roddack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone got the inflated police value of this haul?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: And they didn't even shoot either of the two men? What kind of police work is that?


The "outside the US" kind.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you drop DMT, you can imagine everything else on that list.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1/2 pound and 37 plants. were the seedlings ?

sounds like someone home growing with a bunch of clones
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Private_Citizen: Cops: it was 228 Grams!

Anyone else: It's a 1/2 pound.

I think pigs are trained to make things sound bigger than they are. For example, they'll never admit they're packing 5 inches, it's always 127mm.


We finally get someone anyone in the gov't to use metric
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jokerscrowbar: I've heard about some bad drug habits but tarantulas are quite awkward to roll up and hard to light.


I believe you're supposed to grind them up and snort them.  But I wouldn't do that because I like spiders.  Most spiders, that is. I'm not a pushover.
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Seen it:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I thought weed was legal now
 
pehvbot
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
No one has a good time in Belgium.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No vegemite sandwich?


Do you come from a land down under?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pehvbot: Belgium.


There's no need for that kind of language.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: No vegemite sandwich?

Do you come from a land down under?


Where beer does flow and men chunder.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: No vegemite sandwich?

Do you come from a land down under?

Where beer does flow and men chunder.


I don't remember the first half but it is "men plunder".

//when I was a kid I thought they said "where the women blow and then thunder"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Jake Havechek: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Jake Havechek: No vegemite sandwich?

Do you come from a land down under?

Where beer does flow and men chunder.

I don't remember the first half but it is "men plunder".

//when I was a kid I thought they said "where the women blow and then thunder"


Buying bread from a man in Brussels
He was six foot four and full of muscle
I said, "Do you speak-a my language?"
He just smiled and gave me a Vegemite sandwich

And he said:
I come from a land down under
Where beer does flow and men chunder
Can't you hear, can't you hear the thunder
You better run, you better take cover
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, what is up with the tarantulas?  Don't tell me people are smoking spiders now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chaghatai: So the cops busted a small-time grower and the person liked keeping critters - farkin pigs


Yeah cops doing their jobs, what assholes!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I preferred stones over beetles
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Cops: it was 228 Grams!

Anyone else: It's a 1/2 pound.

I think pigs are trained to make things sound bigger than they are. For example, they'll never admit they're packing 5 inches, it's always 127mm.


Royal with cheese
 
