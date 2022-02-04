 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ukrainian 'hero' strips to his underpants and wades into icy river to save a dog. Take that Putin   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Doesn't that cause cancer? Oh, that's windmills.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Down with Putin! Up with dog rescuers!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh sure he's a hero, but whenever I do that I get escorted out of the zoo and told to never come back.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Doesn't that cause cancer? Oh, that's windmills.


If the cold kills him it prevents cancer
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seinfeldmemes.comView Full Size
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering how many years that Putin spent showing off his body when he was younger, add that nowadays he's as flabby as most of us Farkers, and that this Ukrainian guy is still young & buff...

Yeah, that's gotta burn.  Nothing burns a dictator like being reminded of their own ever decreasing sperm count mortality.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish the Police would start a blog cataloging and sharing all the evidence the crackpots keep submitting to them.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the quotes subby? This guy risks himself to save a life. That makes him a hero without quotes as the quotes imply he wasn't really a hero.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't think Ukrainians could afford underwear.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his only fans site?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donetsk?

Odds on the chance this is a Russian false flag?

/a very shrunken, shriveled flag
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I really wish the Police would start a blog cataloging and sharing all the evidence the crackpots keep submitting to them.


While undoubtedly hilarious...recognition is exactly what they want
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: Why the quotes subby? This guy risks himself to save a life. That makes him a hero without quotes as the quotes imply he wasn't really a hero.


It's from the Daily Mail, so either the dog or the guy or possibly both don't even exist.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: I really wish the Police would start a blog cataloging and sharing all the evidence the crackpots keep submitting to them.


Just like the old man in that book by Nabokov?
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that the dog was okay.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Billy Liar: Just like the old man in that book by Nabokov?


Well, I'm Driven to Tears with you post.
 
Normal_View [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll, uh, be in my bunk.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Only because Mila Kunis was unavailable.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dear Ukrainian dude,

Want to be our next President? You are already over qualified.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Only because Mila Kunis was unavailable.


I would strip to my underwear to rescue Mila Kunis from just about anything...but disappointment, I couldn't do that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mock26: I really wish the Police would start a blog cataloging and sharing all the evidence the crackpots keep submitting to them.


D'oh. Wrong discussion.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
No Ukrainian fears cold water so long as the percentage of blood in their Horilka stream is at the proper levels.

/ Good job saving that doggo !
 
dryknife
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Only because Mila Kunis was unavailable.


Hopefully she goes commando
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
baltimoresun.comView Full Size
 
