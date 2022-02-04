 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nashville Scene)   They're burning books in Tennessee   (nashvillescene.com) divider line
154
    More: Scary, Book burning, Fahrenheit 451, Censorship, old-fashioned book, Last week, Trump conspiracy theoristGreg Locke, McMinn County, early January  
•       •       •

2302 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Feb 2022 at 10:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



154 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all

 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Greg Locke. He'll do anything as long as he gets attention.

He's also a man who has regularly pulled his licensed, concealed weapon on protestors and people telling him to fark off with no consequences.

So he's an angry, pathetic, dangerous man.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how you get kids reading Harry Potter again.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was in college some friends and I got together and had a book burning.

Only we weren't burning books for ideological reasons. Just books we personally did not like. I think my (now) wife burned some Henry James because she couldn't stand him. I threw in a VHS copy of a crappy skit movie called Loose Shoes that included a young Bill Murray before he made it big. After Murray became famous they reissued the movie on VHS with his face plastered all over it, even though he's in the movie for like 2 minutes. It's a bad movie.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: It's Greg Locke. He'll do anything as long as he gets attention.

He's also a man who has regularly pulled his licensed, concealed weapon on protestors and people telling him to fark off with no consequences.

So he's an angry, pathetic, dangerous man.


One day, someone armed with Kelvar and a AR-15 will take him up on that offer.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: hardinparamedic: It's Greg Locke. He'll do anything as long as he gets attention.

He's also a man who has regularly pulled his licensed, concealed weapon on protestors and people telling him to fark off with no consequences.

So he's an angry, pathetic, dangerous man.

One day, someone armed with Kelvar and a AR-15 will take him up on that offer.


More than likely it'll be a member of his church targetting a local Mosque or LGBT Center.

He constantly preaches divine violence against nonbelievers and sinners. He is also, arguably, one of the most influential religious preachers to spur Jan 6, 2021.

This isn't just some nobody rando, he's a key player in the Right wing religious extremist movement.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's Tennessee. I'm surprised they're not burning the book's authors.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn Tennessee to the ground, salt the earth and speak of it no more.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the RNC has several million copies of books by Trump Jr., Sarah Palin and various Huckabees they'd love to not have to pay to store any longer.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Show up to the fire and toss some bibles in
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it that cold there?  I hope they didn't burn their shoes first.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't support burning books, but Atlas Shrugged is best used to prop open a window.
 
Grande13
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the article describing the video:

"You can see the footage in Locke's Facebook video of the event - the burning starts about an hour in."

I'm not watching that...
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there should be a punishment for burning books.

Let me think.

How about conflagration?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised it isn't Joel Osteen books.

I might even donate some lighter fluid.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: Burn Tennessee to the ground, salt the earth and speak of it no more.


The LGBT community in Nashville is completely terrified of this guy's congregation because of how much he encourages violence against them. Don't pretend this is Tennessee - because there's a lot of us out there who don't have the choice of "packing up and leaving" to let these shiatweasels have their liebensbaum.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where do they find the time between fingerbanging their sister and eating pork rinds?
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had a huge box of books in the attic that got water damaged. There was a leak in the roof and box of books captured the leak....making it a huge box of worthless books with the pages all stuck together.

But we had a fireplace.....so they served a second life as fire starters.
Honey...the fire is looking a bit low, can you throw a Bradbury on the fire....or let's splurge and toss in Vol II of Ellison.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Is it that cold there?  I hope they didn't burn their shoes first.


They have shoes?
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I find book burning as repulsive as anyone, but had to laugh at the author referring to Harry Potter and Twilight as "sacred millennial texts."
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody wanna start burning Bibles? I've got a fire pit.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: This is how you get kids reading Harry Potter again.


I wonder if I'd pique my daughter's interest in reading if I told her that she's not allowed to read Harry Potter.  She's a natural contrarian.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If an individual burns a pile of books they are terrible and condemned by the public.

If an individual burns a building full of books they are Antifa, and are supported by the public.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who could have guessed that the conservative campaign to fight CRT through censorship would result in the most obvious demonstrations of censorship?
 
farkitallletitend [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you talk about destruction. Count me out.
 
Death Rocket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Tennessee: flag waving morons like yourselves should try reading books instead of burning them.

/heard something like that once
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: If an individual burns a pile of books they are terrible and condemned by the public.

If an individual burns a building full of books they are Antifa, and are supported by the public.


Go play with your dick in traffic, please.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's books were these? If they're only burning books they own, they have that right. It's tacky, but I figure if they bought the book, at lest the authors get a bit of money for it.

However, history has taught us that people who burn books eventually burn people.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm sure the RNC has several million copies of books by Trump Jr., Sarah Palin and various Huckabees they'd love to not have to pay to store any longer.


Would have kept them from having to burn $1,000 worth of perfectly good pallets.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weren't liberals just burning Harry Potter books because JK Rowling said women had vaginas?
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: Circusdog320: This is how you get kids reading Harry Potter again.

I wonder if I'd pique my daughter's interest in reading if I told her that she's not allowed to read Harry Potter.  She's a natural contrarian.


Let her know that she isn't allowed to whitewash my fence, either. It's just too fun for her to handle.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: If an individual burns a pile of books they are terrible and condemned by the public.

If an individual burns a building full of books they are Antifa, and are supported by the public.


/1 out 10
//You didn't try very hard
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: zgrizz: If an individual burns a pile of books they are terrible and condemned by the public.

If an individual burns a building full of books they are Antifa, and are supported by the public.

Go play with your dick in traffic, please.


This is his refractory period break. And he chooses to spend it with US! Don't you feel honored?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Somebody in this picture is literally banging the pool boy
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: He's also a man who has regularly pulled his licensed, concealed weapon on protestors and people telling him to fark off with no consequences.


Anyone doing this should be savagely beaten as soon as the gun is put away again.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh yeah harry potter and twilight eh?
Haven't they been burning those for many years now?
I remember hearing whackadoodles going off about how they're demonic quite some time ago, I assumed they'd throw them in a fire like they would comics, anything containing rap, and d&d books.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shakes his head at how far the apple has fallen...
bing.comView Full Size

but yeah, this guy should probably meet some bad luck before he makes bad worse.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And lo, the young prophet sent a stag of silver to drive away the darkness, and thus cast out the army of the soul eaters unto the prisons whenceforth they came. So sayeth the Griffindoooooorrrrrr. Aaameeeennnnn.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Derpy derpy hurr, herpy derpy derpy durr?


.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was a bit expensive to do since they had to go out and buy the copies first in order to burn them, especially if you had the eReader version.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RTOGUY: Weren't liberals just burning Harry Potter books because JK Rowling said women had vaginas?


Yeah, massive nationwide book burnings. You couldn't walk a block without seeing a rainbow flag flying over a burning pyre of Harry Potter and shouts of death threats to JK.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image image 500x500]

Somebody in this picture is literally banging the pool boy


Narrator: It was both of them.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 500x500]

Somebody in this picture is literally banging the pool boy


Why not both?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Banned them from libraries. This their next logical step. I hope something's done before lynching becomes en vogue again.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they real wanted to do something, they could have recycled the books into something they consider useful. In that Christian swords to plowshares kinda way.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans: [Removing books from curriculum]

Apologists: Relax, nobody's banning books.

Republicans: [Pulling books from library shelves]

Apologists: Relax, nobody's burning books.

Republicans: [Burning books]

Apologists: Uh.  Smokebomb?
 
Gyro the Greek Sandwich Pirate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: fragMasterFlash: Burn Tennessee to the ground, salt the earth and speak of it no more.

The LGBT community in Nashville is completely terrified of this guy's congregation because of how much he encourages violence against them. Don't pretend this is Tennessee - because there's a lot of us out there who don't have the choice of "packing up and leaving" to let these shiatweasels have their liebensbaum.


Given everything I'm seeing here, y'all might want to arm up anybody who isn't and do the well-regulated militia thing.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tantum religio potuit suadere malorum
 
EBN-OZN [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: [Fark user image 500x500]

Somebody in this picture is literally banging the pool boy


Could be either. Or both. NTTAWWT
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: RTOGUY: Weren't liberals just burning Harry Potter books because JK Rowling said women had vaginas?

Yeah, massive nationwide book burnings. You couldn't walk a block without seeing a rainbow flag flying over a burning pyre of Harry Potter and shouts of death threats to JK.


That's my Flock of Seagulls death metal fusion cover band name.
 
Displayed 50 of 154 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.